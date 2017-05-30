Dinesh Karthik made a strong case for a middle-order slot with a stylish 94 off 77 balls to propel India to a formidable 324/7 against Bangladesh before the pacers bundled them out for 84 to register a comfortable 240-run win in their second ICC Champions Trophy warm-up game on Tuesday.

Invited to bat first, India’s batsmen were up to the task as the swinging conditions to maintain advantage.

Other than Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan (60) also got runs under his belt against a quality Bangladesh attack comprising Mustafizur Rahaman (1/53), Rubel Hossain (3/50) and Taskin Ahmed (0/45).

Hardik Pandya showed his utility as an all-rounder with an equally impactful unbeaten 80 off 54 balls, which was laced with six boundaries and four huge sixes in the arc between mid-wicket and long-on.

Courtesy of Hardik’s big hits towards the end, India crossed 300-run mark.

India’s pacers helped India maintain the pressure as they reduced 22/6 after just eight overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets apiece.

India did not take long to close out the game as Bangladesh’s batsmen failed to offer any form of resistance. They were eventually bowled out with 26 overs to spare, giving India the momentum before the big-ticket opener against Pakistan.

Skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not bat, giving others an opportunity to get a good hit.

With Yuvraj Singh not coming out to bat, indicating that he was is to get fit, Karthik, after his failure against New Zealand, grabbed the second opportunity.

He hit eight boundaries and a six and, in the process, also sent feelers to the team management that he is also a candidate for a middle-order slot.

He added 100 runs with Dhawan for the third wicket after Rohit Sharma (1) and Ajinkya Rahane’s (11) lack of footwork saw them getting played on.

Rohit was dismissed by Rubel while Mustafizur got the better of Rahane. But Karthik showed composure during his innings under mostly overcast conditions.

His first boundary was a cut shot off Taskin followed by a superb straight drive off Mustafizur.

He was severe on off-spinner Mossadek Hossain and left- arm spinner Sunzamul Islam, cutting and pulling anything that was short.

Sunzamul was pulled for a four and a six in one of the overs and he also ran the singles well.

Dhawan hit seven fours – mostly through off and cover – and was more patient than Karthik, waiting for the loose balls. He faced 67 balls before holing out at mid-wicket off Sunzamul, who went for 74 in his nine overs.

Kedar Jadhav (31) also got some batting time while Ravindra Jadeja (32) chipped in with useful contribution.

