Continuing its tirade against the Indian Super League organisers, the Indian Football Association has shot off a letter to All India Football Federation seeking another round of meeting with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before the stakeholders meet with the Asian Football Confederation at Kuala Lumpur on June 7.

“I’ve sent the letter and waiting for a response,” IFA secretary Utpal Ganguli said as they have sought to know the roadmap of Indian football as promised to them by the AIFF in an earlier meeting.

This was an outcome of a joint decision by Mohun Bagan and East Bengal officials who joined hands in their tirade against the Football Sports Development Limited and threatened to disrupt the ISL if their demands of franchise fee waiver and money from central pool were not met. It is understood that both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will boycott the AFC meeting if the AIFF president turns down the proposal for another meeting.