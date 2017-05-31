Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was not a happy man when his first-round clash at the Thailand Open began well past midnight on Wednesday in Bangkok. Kashyap was up against Slovakia’s Milan Dratva, who he beat with ease in straight games 21-6, 21-14.

However, Kashyap was unhappy with scheduling of matches even before the match began. In a tweet, Kashyap let his feelings known to the world.

Ridiculous scheduling and refereeing . First round at 12/1 am and second round at 12pm . #thailandGPG @bwfmedia Stupidity! @bwf_ac — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) May 30, 2017

Kashyap’s clash was the last match of the opening day and it was scheduled after midnight. His second-round match, against second seed Marc Zwiebler of Germany, is scheduled at 12 pm on Wednesday.

Finally the end of round 1! Round 2 in 12hrs!!! #thailandgpg — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) May 30, 2017

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place. India’s doubles specialist Jwala Gutta had slammed the poor scheduling when she had to play two matches in a day during the 2012 London Olympics. During last year’s All England Championship, the match between Lee Chong Wei and India’s Sai Praneeth started around 11 pm.