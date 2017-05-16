indian cricket

Kohli’s silence on Kumble controversy shows how success and frail egos can form a deadly cocktail

Being a captain is not just about dealing with things on the field but also off it and in this regard, Kohli clearly has some growing up to do.

by 
MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP

The most surprising thing about the entire Virat Kohli vs Anil Kumble controversy is the Indian skipper’s silence on the matter.

Given that the reports started tumbling in just after the team left for England, where they will be competing in the Champions Trophy – the timing was suspicious. Indeed, it made one wonder whether someone in the BCCI was behind all of this. But Kohli’s refusal to say anything on the matter makes one wonder whether he himself is behind this.

Now, just for a moment, hark your mind back to the World Twenty20 in England when Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his side were inundated with reports of a rift between the skipper and Virender Sehwag. Dhoni’s side were looking to defend a title they had so famously won in 2007 and could have done without these distractions.

So what did Dhoni do? He decided to parade the entire team in front of the media and denied that there was any rift. It may have seemed gimmicky but it showed that Dhoni wanted the controversy out of his team’s system. It showed that he wanted the team to concentrate on the cricket alone.

He also read out a statement:

“This message is for the people of India and for Indian cricket fans world wide and comes from the whole team. Recent reports in the Indian media of a rift between myself and Sehwag amounts to nothing but false and irresponsible media reporting. Our fans and supporters can take confidence from the wonderful unity that continues to exist in the team. As we prepare for the T20 World Cup we are a superbly unified team. The team spirit is as good as it has ever been with each individual supporting each other – both on and off the team. We thank our fans for their continued support and look forward to entertaining you during this tournament, which we go into well prepared, unified as Team India and confident.”

Once this was done, he refused to answer any questions on the matter and simply got on with life. It was unconventional but it showed that he was putting the team before self.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni would have dealt with this differently. AFP
Mahendra Singh Dhoni would have dealt with this differently. AFP

Kohli’s silence, on the other hand, shows that perhaps he has given his tacit approval to the plan which again is bad form and even worse timing (given that the Champions Trophy is just about to start). Also, it seems like a perfect example of Kohli’s ego getting the better of him.

John Wright and Sourav Ganguly are one of Indian cricket’s most celebrated captain-coach duos but even they had their issues. As he writes in his book Indian Summers, Wright would often come up with intricate plans and discuss them at length, only to see Ganguly try something completely different in the middle. It was frustrating as a coach to see Ganguly do his own thing.

But at the end of the day, they knew they were doing it because they wanted India to get better. A captain and a coach often agree to disagree – that is the nature of their jobs and if they can’t do it in a cordial manner, then perhaps the coach does need to part ways with the team.

The reports say Kumble is overbearing, too strict, like a headmaster and nothing like Ravi Shastri. But Duncan Fletcher wasn’t a Gary Kirsten just as Greg Chappell wasn’t a John Wright. Each individual has his own way of working and so far Kumble’s methods have got India great success in every format and shouldn’t that count for something. If a coach’s job is to get the team ready, Kumble did that and he did it well.

However, a big difference between the jobs that Kirsten, Chappell and Wright had to do and what Kumble deals with... is the number of young millionaires that are now part of this team. With money come the frail egos and a false sense of importance. Earlier, you would try and fit in because it took a number of years before you were comfortable in a financial sense. Now, you are already there and that can sometimes stop you from thinking straight.

Kohli has usually been someone who doesn’t stop short of speaking his mind. He is just as happy to pay the aggressor back in his own coin as he is in calling a spade a spade. So why has he chosen to remain silent on this issue?

He doesn’t need to do a Dhoni; he doesn’t need to parade the team in front on the media – but a tweet, an Instagram post or even a press conference would do much to clear the air. A coach needs to work well with a captain but at the same time, a captain also needs to work well with a coach. If a captain thinks he is untouchable then he is on a slippery slope.

Given that Kohli is usually on the ball, this kind of slip shows that he has a long way to go before he can fill Dhoni’s shoes. Being a captain is not just about dealing with things on the field but also off it and in this regard, Kohli clearly has some growing up to do.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.