Former India cricketer VVS Laxman, on Wednesday, backed the government’s decision to not play a bilateral series against Pakistan, saying it is “beyond sport at the moment”, reported PTI.

“I think I always enjoyed playing against Pakistan, but it is very important to respect whatever the government’s decision is because it is beyond sport at the moment,” Laxman said.

On the upcoming Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan on June 4, the 42-year-old said that Pakistan are a very good team but tipped the defending champions to get over the line in Birmingham.

“I think Pakistan are a very good team and any match between India and Pakistan will be high-intensity match. The match will be played before a packed Birmingham house, but I am confident, if we play to our potential we will definitely go on to win the game,” he said.

Laxman also expressed confidence of India defending the title, especially after their all-round performance in the two practice matches ahead of the Champions Trophy.

“I am very confident that India would do well in the Champions Trophy and they will defend the title, especially the way they played in the last two warm-up games,” the Hyderabadi said while singling out praise for the returning Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik.

“Our batsmen are in form. I am very impressed with the way Shikhar Dhawan batted in both the matches. Even Dinesh Karthik used the opportunity against Bangladesh brilliantly.”

Laxman also reserved some praise for the Indian bowlers, who have conceded a total of 273 runs in the two warm-up games while picking up 20 wickets, “The bowlers were outstanding in the two games. They were bowling an attacking line and length, looking to be aggressive, looking to pick up wickets,” he said.

The veteran ducked questions about the relationship between coach Anil Kumble and Kohli, which has reportedly soured.