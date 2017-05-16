International Cricket

Refugees boost has Germany eyeing cricket's top tier

Cricket is booming in football-mad Germany with playing numbers on the rise.

by 
Daniel Roland/AFP

Imagine it’s 2027 and Germany face England at Berlin’s iconic Olympic Stadium in the first One-Day International between the nations.

Such an historic David versus Goliath clash remains a distant pipe-dream, but with cricket booming in football-mad Germany, it could be a glimpse of the future.

Although still a minority sport, playing numbers here have doubled in the past few years and the German national team, made up of expats who qualified on residency, is on the rise.

In Frankfurt on Monday, Germany hosted the world’s oldest club, the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club, an invitational team made up of players with international and first-class experience.

The MCC’s visit helps Germany prepare for next month’s Europe Division One tournament in the Netherlands against fellow minnows like Belgium, France, Norway and Sweden.

After winning last year’s division two tournament in Sweden, Germany hopes for another promotion in Holland to reach World League Division Five in South Africa in September – the first rung on the ladder to the World Cup.

“To be honest I wasn’t even sure Germany hosted much cricket, but the standard looks quite good and we’re hearing goods things about the future numbers,” former Yorkshire batsman Jim Love, who managed the MCC team, told AFP.

Afghan influx

The 2015 refugee crisis meant thousands of new arrivals from cricket-mad Afghanistan.

New clubs are popping up nationwide and over 450 refugee projects were supported by the German Cricket Federation (DCB) in 2016.

Having scored his maiden international century for Ireland against New Zealand a fortnight ago, Niall O’Brien hit 96 when the MCC beat Germany by 76 runs in Monday’s 50-overs match.

“I’m from a smaller cricketing nation with Ireland and have been involved since it was a minor sport back home, so I know what the Germans are facing,” said Ireland’s wicketkeeper.

“It’s going to be a long road.

“The numbers are growing - which is a key thing - and standards are improving.

“It would be great, in five to ten years, to see them doing what Ireland or Afghanistan are doing now.”

For Englishman Brian Mantle, the CEO of the German Cricket Federation (DCB), the challenge is to meet the growing demand with limited resources.

The MCC has donated equipment, a drop in the ocean compared to what the DCB needs, but there are hopes the German government will provide funding if the IOC votes in September to make cricket an Olympic sport.

Nevertheless, Mantle is excited by the prospect of German organisation blended with raw Afghan talent.

‘Big, big future’

“We have a big, big future. It’s too early to start thinking about World Cups and Test cricket, but we’re definitely growing,” said Mantle.

“A lot of refugees need to be here for a certain amount of time before they qualify for the national team.

“The Afghans tend to be a lot faster, more dynamic, but they maybe need to learn a little more discipline and the tactics of cricket.

“It makes it a good mix - we all learn from each other.

“In four or five years we will have a very good national team, which will hopefully be a mixture of home-grown talent and those who have come here.”

And what about a future one-day international against the likes of England or Australia?

“Playing against England is something we aspire to, but we have other aspirations, like competing against nations like the Netherlands and Ireland,” said Mantle.

“When we have done that, we can think about other things, but it would be a dream.”

When he arrived in Aachen from Pune, India, in 2004, Rishi Pillai, now captain of the national team, had no idea cricket was played in Germany.

“I started off playing in Holland,” he admitted.

“I didn’t play here until 2008 and never imagined I would get the chance to captain Germany.

“Things have changed massively in terms of the interest, the number of clubs and players.

“The influx of refugees in the last two years has had a significant impact.

“They bring a different culture, most of them don’t have a cricket education, but it’s becoming a very strong mix here.”

Germany’s wicket-keeper, Daniel Weston, hails from Perth, Australia.

He broke into the national team last year after noticing cricket was being taken more seriously.

“I was in the Australia Under-19 squad and played for Western Australia second XI. I loved my cricket, but didn’t feel I was good enough to make the top level, so I went travelling, said the 34-year-old.

German Cricket TV

“I got to Munich, ended up staying, made friends and played as a hobby.

“Then the cricket scene here got a lot more disciplined with fitness training, testing and a new coach - that is when I put my hand up.”

Last year, Weston founded German Cricket TV which posts short videos on social media and has over 750,000 followers on Facebook.

“I’m into technology and after we posted a short video of the team on Facebook and got 10,000 followers. It went from there,” he explained.

Weston says there is a huge source of untapped cricket talent in Germany.

“It’s as if football coaches from Germany went to Brazil, selected their favourite street footballers and brought them home,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity, because of all the Afghans we now have here.

“They will learn German, integrate and have German kids, who’ll be cricket lovers.

“I’d love to see that there is a process of nurturing cricketers to give them a pathway to a World Cup, because they are incredibly talented.

“But it doesn’t come from the German government - they’re clueless about it.

“The best cricketers in Germany aren’t here today, because they are still unknown.

“We’re only discovering them when they come to integration tournaments.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.