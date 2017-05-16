Champions Trophy 2017

Champions Trophy: Australia’s fiery pace quartet gives them the edge in England

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson are all fit and poised to bowl together given conducive conditions.

MICHAEL BRADLEY

Australia’s participation at the Champions Trophy has been clouded by an acrimonious stand-off in pay talks between the players’ union and Cricket Australia, with a looming June 30 expiry of their current financial deal.

Even coach Darren Lehmann has conceded the bitter dispute will be a distraction for Australia, but he has played down any potential boycott of the Ashes, as suggested by some players. Just how much of an impact the off-field matters will have on the team’s on-field performance remains to be seen. However, on paper, Australia look like a balanced, complete unit that will be the team to beat.

Another pressing issue for Lehmann – but of the good kind – will be where big-hitting Chris Lynn fits into the batting line-up, if at all. Lynn was in devastating form for Kolkata Knight Riders at the top of the order in this year’s Indian Premier League, scoring 295 runs at an average of 49.16 and a strike rate of 180.98.

“First, he’s got to get selected in the eleven and the captain [Steve Smith] will tell him where he’s going to bat,” Lehmann said.

The experienced David Warner and Aaron Finch open the innings at one-day level, but with neither Shaun Marsh nor Usman Khawaja selected in the squad, Lynn looks as close as he ever has to getting his chance at an extended opportunity.

Australia, grouped with New Zealand, England and Bangladesh, get their Champions Trophy campaign under way against the Black Caps at Edgbaston on June 2.

Past history

The Australians are bidding for an unprecedented third trophy after winning back-to-back in 2006 and 2009. For a long time, Australia were unable to get their hands on the Champions Trophy. But they finally won the 2006 edition held in India, beating West Indies in the final. They successfully defended their title in 2009 in South Africa, beating New Zealand.

Players to watch out for : The pace quartet

Australia are relishing the prospect of uniting their “big four” pace attack for the first time at the Champions Trophy – and sending a message to England ahead of the Ashes.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and James Pattinson are all fit and poised to bowl together given conducive conditions at the tournament in England and Wales.

In Australia they are seen as potentially the most potent pace quartet since the mighty West Indies teams of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.

Injuries have prevented the strike bowlers from playing together in the same Australian squad and coach Darren Lehmann is licking his lips at the opportunity to let them loose.

“It’s the first time we’ve had the big four available,” Lehmann said. “It would be great to see them go at it and see how they go. They’re quality players and we’ve got a quality squad.”

Cummins is finally fit and playing consistent cricket for the first time in his career after overcoming a series of back stress fractures, while Pattinson has returned from shin and back injuries and Starc has recovered from a foot injury that cut short his India Test tour in March.

“If they’ve got all four to choose from then it is going to be incredibly exciting to watch, maybe not to face. It’s a luxury Australia hasn’t had for a while.”

– Adam Voges

Squad

Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

With inputs from AFP

