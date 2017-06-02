Champions Trophy 2017

Against England, Bangladesh paid the price of over-compensating for the defeat against India

Mortaza raised a few eyebrows when he revealed that his side will have eight – EIGHT – proper batsmen

by 
Glyn Kirk/AFP

How important are the warm-up matches leading up to a big tournament? On the face of it, it’s a straight-forward question. Yes, the warm-up matches play a vital role in getting used to the conditions. Yes, they are crucial in determining the team combinations. But all said and done, it’s best to avoid reading too much into what happens in them.

Bangladesh found that out the hard way in the opening match of the Champions Trophy against England.

Just two days earlier, the Tigers were tamed by India at The Oval in their final warm-up match leading up to their return to the tournament after over a decade. It must have been a fairly humbling experience for them, getting all out for 84, after being 22 for 7 at one stage in reply to India’s 324. Fast forward to Thursday, at the same venue, Mashrafe Mortaza paid the price for over-compensating for that defeat.

On a much sunnier day compared to the overcast conditions during their match against India, Mortaza raised a few eyebrows at the toss when he revealed that his side will have eight – EIGHT – proper batsmen and just three proper bowlers. He did not want a repeat of that hammering against India. He played it safe. He decidedly placed trust on his part-time bowlers to keep the England batting line-up under check. The England batting line-up which has scored more than 300 in 25 matches since the start of 2015 – more than any other country in world cricket in that period.

As it turned out, Joe Root made sure Bangladesh’s rather impressive 305 was chased down with a minimum of fuss.

The day started well for Bangladesh. Tamim Iqbal, who has had a renaissance in his batting since 2015, led them to their highest total in tournament history. Five of his nine ODI centuries have come in the last two years and he once again showed why he’s the most important cog in Bangladesh’s batting wheel. Along with Soumya Sarkar, he made sure England do not get an early breakthrough. And once the nerves settled, he dropped anchor, and drove Bangladesh ahead with a beautifully paced century. His innings was a lesson in the art of playing with a straight bat on a pacy track. He targeted Liam Plunkett, arguably England’s best bowler on the day, he let the good balls go and punished the bad balls. He took 23 balls to score his first 10 runs but brought up his 50 off 70 balls and 100 off 124 balls – more than making up for the steady start. It was a mature, calculated innings, befitting of his seniority in the side.

With the platform set by Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, captain Mortaza was right to lament that 305 was not enough. “We were 20-30 runs short” was his post-match verdict. But considering that England hardly went past third gear for the majority of their innings and still ended up winning by 8 wickets and 3 overs to spare, one cannot help but call Mortaza’s bluff on that. With the batting firepower England possess, Bangladesh were left woefully short of quality bowling options.

As it turned out, Root and Alex Hales simply refused to go after Mustafizur Rahman, irrespective of the state of the match. They knew he was Bangladesh’s most potent weapon and keeping him wicket-less more or less ensured victory for England. Root’s career-best 133, almost half of which was scored with him limping due to a cramp in his calf, was a master-class in making tough targets look easy.

Mortaza admitted post-match that the team combination must be looked at for the subsequent matches. “It was the first match and we decided to go with eight batters, but we have to think about it. The main bowlers must bowl better,” he said.

At the end of the day, Bangladesh do have positives to take from this match. This was, after all, the first time in Champions Trophy history that a target of 306 was achieved (As a side note, something tells us that record is not going to last long, however). And for all the analysis, even if Bangladesh played two more regular bowlers and even if the batsmen got those extra 20-30 runs that Mortaza wanted, the England batsmen would have, 9 times out of 10, successfully chased down.

But by not giving himself the options to restrict England after a strong batting display, Mortaza missed a trick. This defeat came against England on a sunny day at The Oval, but the seeds for it were sown on that overcast afternoon against India at the same venue.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.