Indian hockey

India’s hockey juniors are currently being judged on their need for speed

David John, the High Performance Director of Hockey India, spoke to Scroll about why speed is an important skill in the modern game.

by 
Hindustan Times

When David John was the exercise physiologist of the Indian hockey team five years ago, he didn’t speak much beyond fitness. To be fair, he wasn’t asked much beyond his domain. But things have changed for him, with more power and responsibility, since November 2016.

John, Hockey India’s new High Performance Director, is now accountable for holistic development of Indian hockey. And six months into the role, he has got a fair grip of things to plan the way forward.

At present, he is shouting instructions at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru, guiding the coach-less India juniors at the national camp. But he’s not merely guiding them. John is using his fitness expertise to put the 53 junior boys through a three-part selection criteria to hand 33 of them to the soon-to-be appointed new coach

In a freewheeling chat with Scroll, John disclosed his plans of handling the senior and the juniors team leading up to the end of 2017.

Need for speed

A miscommunication between Hockey India and junior World Cup-winning coach Harendra Singh led to the latter’s ouster, and Jude Felix is now the frontrunner to get the job. Until the appointment happens, David is in the driver’s seat at the junior camp.

His target is to hand over the new coach 33 of the best young talent in the country, similar to how Harendra in 2014 built the team until they won the junior World Cup in December last year.

To do that, John has devised a three-part selection criteria, which includes (a) Fitness, (b) Skills and (c) Game Awareness.

“Based on these criteria, the boys will be ranked according to points out of 100. To be selected, they need to secure at least 75. At the moment, their scores are less than the bare minimum. In some areas, they are getting almost 100 but in other areas only 50,” John said.

While the skills section includes assessment in 12 different skills, the fitness part includes a speed test, which has been introduced for the first time.

10m sprint – 1.8 sec or less

40m sprint – 5 sec or less

40m sprint – 12 times every 30 seconds

“Because of the change in format of the game (four quarters of 15 minutes each), most midfielders and strikers remain on the pitch for four to five minutes at a time (before being rotated). So they have to be speedy,” he explained.

Where’s Raghunath?

For the FIH Hockey World League finals in December this year, Hockey India has selected a pool of 33 players who will be rotated on the three tours before the Asia Cup.

“These three tours will be treated as a selection ground for the more important tournaments later in the year – the Asia Cup and the HWL finals. The best 18 among these 33 will be selected for those two events,” the High Performance Director confirmed.

However, a few prominent names are missing in this group of 33. Among them is the senior defender VR Raghunath.

There is a cloud of suspense surrounding Raghunath’s absence. However, sources have told Scroll that the dragflicker is likely to announce his retirement soon and hence made himself unavailable for selection. But John refused to comment and surprisingly failed to provide a reason for Raghunath’s absence.

However, he confirmed that Raghunath, along with Dharamvir Singh and Danish Mujtaba, will not be considered for the Asia Cup and HWL Finals.

Danish and Dharamvir are also not part of the 33.

“Raghunath was not considered for the 33. I am not sure of the reason, but he will not be considered for the Asia Cup and HWL Finals.” David said.

New role for Harendra?

Harendra isn’t pleased the way he has been sidelined despite winning the junior World Cup. But his talks with Oman Hockey Association led to SAI and HI advertising for a new coach. Harendra missed the deadline and hence wasn’t considered.

“People who applied through HI and SAI’s advertisement were considered and the formal announcement will be made next week,” David said.

“He has achieved his goal (of winning the junior World Cup) and may have ambitions to coach at a higher level. He needs to be spoken to. He may have wanted a break from the game because it (the job) was mentally demanding.”

But it will be foolhardy on part of HI to let go of Harendra, whose coaching credentials and methods have been lauded world over.

Does John have a role in mind for Harendra? He almost answered in the affirmative.

“Harry is a very successful coach. He can possibly handle the coaching accreditation system in India, but it’s still being formulated. It is necessary that the coaches are accredited through a proper system. Harry can do that, but I have not spoken to him about that since the programme is still being made,” said David.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.