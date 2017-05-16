Champions Trophy: ‘Underdogs’ Sri Lanka aim to revive plunging ODI fortunes

Once a strong limited overs team that reached the finals of two consecutive World Cups, Sri Lanka are now a team in decline. The retirements of their veterans and the lack of able replacements have put Sri Lanka on the brink, and they are currently ranked eighth in the ICC ODI rankings, below Bangaldesh and Pakistan.

Sri Lanka won a series against Zimbabwe and West Indies last year but were beaten in one-day contests on tours of England and South Africa in 2016-17 season. Their preparation for the Champions Trophy being held in England hit an early rock when they were beaten by Scotland in a preparatory 50-over game in Kent. Sri Lankan quicks, without Malinga, failed to defend a 287-run score and Scotland cantered home in 42.5 overs. Sri Lanka made some amends by winning the second match against Scotland by nine wickets to end the two-match series on 1-1. But that may not be enough.

To make matters worse, skipper Angelo Mathews suffered a calf injury and may not play in their first Champions Trophy group match on Saturday, the cricket board said.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said he was “most likely to sit out” the 50-over match against South Africa at the Oval, in south London. Mathews rejoined the team after a five-month layoff due to a hamstring injury that forced him to return home halfway through the tour of South Africa in January.

In a bid to reclaim their lost glory, Sri Lanka have hired Allan Donald as the fast bowling coach for the tournament after bringing back Graham Ford for a second coaching stint with the team since early 2016.

However, Ford has played down the team’s chances in the eight-nation event, calling them the “underdogs”.

“Sometimes that is a good place to be. We’ve certainly got a chance of upsetting one of the so-called better nations. We will just be going one game at a time,” said the South African.

Sri Lanka are in Group B with India, Pakistan and South Africa. They begin the Champions Trophy against the Proteas at The Oval on June 3.

Past history

Sri Lanka’s best show in the Champions Trophy was when they hosted the event in 2002. They shared the title with India after the final was twice rained off. They have made the semi-finals twice – in the inaugral edition back in 1998 where South Africa beat them, and more recently in 2013 when they lost to eventual champions India. Other than that, they have always been knocked out in the group stages.

Player to watch out for: Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka have turned to old warhorse Lasith Malinga to put fight into their Champions Trophy campaign and reverse their decline in the one-day game.

The islanders have missed Malinga – one of the world’s great fast bowlers – through injury and their performances have suffered.

Malinga, 33, was a surprise choice considering he has played hardly any international cricket in the past 18 months. However, he has won the Indian Premier League title with the Mumbai Indians. In fact, he was the only player excused from the high altitude training camp for Sri Lanka’s England-bound players because of the IPL campaign.

“His fitness is improving and we are hoping that he will be able to deliver the full quota of 10 overs (a match) in England,” said Sri Lanka Cricket president Thilanga Sumathipala.

“We will definitely improve day by day and I am sure the boys are up to the challenge. We don’t have time for hiccups in a tournament like this.”

– Angelo Mathews

Squad

Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Kulasekera, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna

With inputs from AFP