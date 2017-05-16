Champions Trophy 2017

New Zealand have made an excellent start to the Champions Trophy despite washout: Shane Bond

The Kiwis made a more emphatic statement than Australia in their opening match of the tournament, the former fast bowler said.

by 
PAUL ELLIS/AFP

It was a bit of a shame that the weather intervened to cut short a match that was developing into a potential cracker on another excellent batting surface at Edgbaston. New Zealand seemed to have the edge when play was called off, but Australia would have fancied its chances too, given the depth and firepower in its middle-order.

The one point gained – or lost, depending on which way you look at it – could prove decisive in the race for semifinal spots from Group A. But there is nothing you can do about the weather, so there is no point moping and wondering what might have been. For Australia and New Zealand, the best tack would be to put what happened on Friday behind them, and look forward instead to what lies ahead.

From a New Zealand point of view, it was an excellent start to the tournament. I was very pleased with the way they took the game to Australia up front. Especially given that it was the first game of the tournament for both sides, it was important to make a statement, and I believe New Zealand made the more emphatic one. A couple of the Australian guys have not played for a while now, and when New Zealand came out all guns blazing, they were taken a little unawares.

I liked the approach New Zealand took, through Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi. On the evidence of the scores in the warm-up games, it is clear that if you don’t take the game straightaway to the opposition with especially the batting, you could be in big trouble.

Ronchi was pretty impressive with his strokeplay. It wasn’t that much of a surprise to me that he opened the innings, given Tom Latham’s injury and the way Luke had played in the warm-ups. He has opened for New Zealand in the past but hasn’t had the greatest success. Even so, with the wickets being as good as they are and with the scores racked up in the warm-ups, you would always back Luke to come up with the goods. He played well, taking on the fast bowlers and giving New Zealand some really good impetus.

Good selection

The one area that I had looked forward to with keen interest was New Zealand’s selection, what its first-choice XI would be. It was good to see Adam Milne in the mix, Corey Anderson slotting in as one of the all-rounders, Mitchell Santner playing as the lone specialist spinner. The team had a solid look to it, there were a lot of solid options for Kane Williamson to fall back on. There was a touch of similarity to the team compositions of both Australia and New Zealand, which was pretty much was what was expected going into the tournament.

It was no surprise to see Kane go on and get another hundred. What I love about him is the effortlessness with which he scores runs. He has a high strike-rate all the way through, but he doesn’t score quickly through slogging. He gets away from you with good cricket shots and suddenly, even before you know it, he is 25 off 20. He manipulates the line beautifully by walking across the stumps and then hitting through the line, working the ball through mid-wicket or square-leg. He thus forces the bowler to bowl wider and wider, at which point he picks him off through cover and point. In many ways, he is very similar to Steve Smith – he plays good shots, but he also turns the strike over, and that allows guys like Ross Taylor to come in and build an innings.

It was no surprise to see Kane go on and get another hundred, said Shane Bond (Reuters)
It was no surprise to see Kane go on and get another hundred, said Shane Bond (Reuters)

Kane has been a wonderful player for a long time now, and that really is the beauty of tournaments like this. The rated players get a chance to showcase their class in front of a massive audience, like Joe Root did for England in the opening game, and that is a massive advertisement for the sport as a whole.

Late collapse

New Zealand will probably be kicking itself a little bit, like Bangladesh on the opening day, that it didn’t put the opposition to the sword when it had it on the ropes. Especially having seen the scores in the warm-ups and having got itself into a great position, it will be a little bit disappointed at not kicking on at the death, but then again, given the quality of the Australian bowling – guys like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood – it is not easy to hit out, and more so if you have just walked in to the middle. That’s why it is important for one batsman to push on till the end of the innings, like Root did for England against Bangladesh.

It was no surprise to see the lengths New Zealand bowled in their nine overs, particularly to David Warner. In a shortened game specially, if you bowl full, you might get a little bit of swing, but generally you are inviting trouble, therefore pulling the length back was understandable because it makes it difficult to get hit on a good wicket. I was also very pleased that Adam Milne picked up a couple of wickets. It has been a frustrating year for him, he has spent a lot of time away from the game through injury. To come back, bowl well and pick up wickets will be a huge confidence-booster for him going forward.

This article was first published on www.icc-cricket.com.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.