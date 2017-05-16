French Open 2017

French Open, Day six highlights: Rafael Nadal’s dominance, David Goffin’s tarp tripping and more

Defending champions Garbine Muguruza and Novak Djokovic came though in their third rounds as well, as did veteran Venus Williams.

by 
Benoit Tessier/ Reuters

Day six at the French Open had the top-seeds venture into the second week, starting with women’s defending champion Garbine Muguruza. Muguruza’s fellow Spaniard, Rafael Nadal also moved into the fourth round, as did men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The day wasn’t without mishaps, however, as there seemed to be two simultaneous retirements; that of Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in his third round match against Milos Raonic, and more notably that of the David Goffin against Horacio Zeballos.

Meanwhile, away from the court, the Margaret Court controversy simmered and bubbled with a new set of players’ voices emerging against the 74-year-old former world No 1.

The big news:

Nine-time Roland Garros champion Nadal, who was marking a century of best-of-five matches, ushered in the milestone with quite a victory. The Mallorcan turned back the clock to his seemingly bygone days of dominance on the red dirt of Paris as he romped over the hapless Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. This was also the first time, in all his 98 wins at the French Open that Nadal has ever won a match dropping solely one game in the process.

Djokovic also had a unique way of asserting his presence in the draw, coming back into his match against Diego Schwartzman, after trailing the Argentine by two-sets-to-one.

In the women’s side, Kristina Mladenovic fought off another spirited American challenge, after her first round matchup against Jennifer Brady, to move into the fourth round. Trailing her opponent of the day, Shelby Rogers, at 2-5 in the third set, Mladenovic effectuated a turnaround worthy of a champion to win the decider – and the match – 8-6.

Venus Williams became the oldest player to reach the pre-quarter-finals of the French Open after her 6-3, 6-1 win over Germany’s Elise Mertens. The senior Williams sister, who will turn 37 later in June, has been the story of the tournament, irrespective of the fact that she isn’t considered to be one of the contenders to win the title.

Sliding...and twisting, on the tarps:

Players sliding to retrieve shots is a common sight on clay. And, it was a usual day at the office for the 10th seeded Goffin, who was serving for the opening set against Argentine Horacio Zeballos. But, his right foot on the tarp kept right at the back of the court wouldn’t have been on Goffin’s mind. The twist to his ankle looked really painful and as he limped off being helped by two people, it became painfully obvious that the injury was the end of Goffin’s French Open road.

There was, however, a small note of good news for Goffin in the aftermath of his fall. That he hadn’t had suffered a tear to his ligaments or had impaired his ankle severely.

Newer day, newer displays of sportsmanship:

Goffin’s opponent Zeballos came up with an emotive display of sportsmanship as he packed the Belgian’s bags after the match had to be called off, before carrying them off the court for Goffin.

If that was the case of a rival lending a helping hand – literally – to his injured opponent, Dominic Thiem came up with some emotional support to Steve Johnson, who lost his father right before the start of the French Open. The Austrian won their third round match, but the words the two shared at the net was quite heartfelt.

Brewing upsets in the doubles draw:

The third seeded Bryan brothers were upset in the second round by Sam Groth and Robert Lindstedt, while the fourth seeded team of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo were ousted by Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus. With the top two-seeds already exiting in the tournament in the days previously, the doubles draw looks to have come unglued.

Quotable Quotes:

“I do this on my own time and my own dime.”

Andre Agassi revealing he is not paid to coach Novak Djokovic.

“What did I say? What did I say? You understand Serbian?”

Djokovic after being warned by umpire Carlos Ramos for unsportsmanlike behaviour in his five-set win over Diego Schwartzman.

“He’s my singing partner so I need to support that.”

Grigor Dimitrov on the return of Roger Federer in Stuttgart later this month. At Indian Wells this year, Federer, Dimitrov and Tommy Haas, dubbing themselves the Backhand Boys, performed “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” during an on-court interview.

“Maths was the only subject that I failed in the last year at school. That doesn’t mean that the numbers don’t worry me now.”

Rafael Nadal on his 100th best-of-five claycourt match.

“I think it’s sort of really shocking comments to hear. I won’t get necessarily into the politics on what something should and shouldn’t be called, but I think to some extent definitely there should be some kind of apology and whatever repercussions.”

Milos Raonic weighs in on the Margaret Court controversy.

“I know in Wimbledon I will go to the same house. I know the kitchen, and I know that the owner, the woman loves to bake, so I have everything I need for muffin, cakes, and stuff.”

Garbine Muguruza on how baking helps her forget the stress of tennis.

From the sidelines:

Hands off our ball boys

– Djokovic was criticised for his on-court demeanour in his match with Schwartzman, including his attitude to ball boys who were told to feed the ball and towel to him a lot faster than they were.

“A lot of things I am fine with when players lose their shit on court – those in glasshouses etc but when players yell @ ballkids,” tweeted former tour player Rennae Stubbs.

Two is a lucky number

– Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur was only the second lucky loser in the last 20 years to reach the third round of a Slam joining Russia’s Daria Kasatkina who made the last 32 at the 2015 US Open.

Frightening lightning

– Shelby Rogers, who lost to home hope Kiki Mladenovic despite being 5-2 ahead in the final set, refused to blame a stoppage in play for extreme weather for her loss. “Neither one of us wanted to play in lightning. That’s not very smart,” said the American.

Number-crunching:

12 – points on serve lost by Nadal in his 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 mauling of Nikoloz Basilashvili.

16 – points in a row won by defending champion Garbine Muguruza in her match against Yulia Putintseva.

63 – unforced errors from Svetlana Kuznetsova in her marathon three-set win over China’s Zhang Shuai

(With inputs from AFP)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.