Champions Trophy 2017

‘Bowling combination is a good headache to have,’ says Virat Kohli as India await Pakistan challenge

The India skipper agreed that since India do not play Pakistan regularly, there could be an element of surprise.

by 
PAUL ELLIS/AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday termed the worry about getting a perfect bowling combination in place as a “good headache” to have going into ICC Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on Sunday, PTI reported.

“I think that’s been on my mind in the last five or six days. The most out of anything else, you know, who to play, because in both the (warm-up) games all the guys have bowled beautifully and the attack looks really balanced. But how they come into the equation, as apart from an all-rounder, you can only play four bowlers,” Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

“There are all kinds of possibilities – two spinners, two fast bowlers, three fast bowlers, Hardik and a spinner. So we will see what the wicket is like and what we feel is going to match up well against the opposition. The intensity was right up there (during warm-ups), and that’s something that was really nice to see for me as a captain. It’s a good headache to have,” said Kohli.

Cliched it may sound, Kohli finds an Indo-Pak match just like any other match.

“Nothing different, to be honest. I know it sounds pretty boring, but this is exactly what we feel as cricketers. We are not saying anything different to what we feel. And for us it’s a matter of executing what we know best regardless of who we are playing against. And I’m sure every team thinks like that.”

He added: “So in a tournament like this, you can’t pick and choose, and in general cricketers don’t pick and choose. We prepare the same way and we take the same mindset into every game that we play for India.

“And as I’ve said before, you need to be 100 per cent motivated playing for the country regardless of who you’re playing with. So yeah, the mindset does not change.”

Kohli agreed that since India do not play Pakistan regularly, there could be an element of surprise but players should be equipped to react to the situation.

“As a team, I think, yeah, they (Pakistan) can surprise you because, as you said, you don’t play against them so much. But you know of their abilities. So you are not too aware of how they react in different situations. All you can do in that situation is focus on your skill, which anyway you should do as a team,” he said.

As a part of preparation process, Kohli believes in keeping it simple while some others do their homework watching videos.

“As individuals, some people like to watch videos and go through bowlers and batsmen and all that. Some people don’t. I personally don’t. If a cricket ball has been bowled, you should be good enough to handle it, whether it’s bowled by someone you play regularly or you don’t.”

Kohli loves the challenge from an unknown entity.

“You would rather take that up as a bigger challenge that you’ll have to come up with the kind of bowling that you don’t play often.

“And you have to test yourself against that kind of attack and say I’m going to come out on top and, you know, prove to myself how good I can be when surprises like these come along,” Kohli said.

Kohli termed both Edgbaston and Oval wickets as good strips as no total can be safe.

“When we played at The Oval, I think it was a little bit different from Birmingham. The game I saw yesterday (Australia vs NZ), the ball was coming on pretty nicely,” he said.

“The bowlers found it difficult, and that’s why I think they had different feels right in the powerplay at the beginning of the game.

“So that becomes a big factor in terms of, especially the bowling attack, where you’re going to execute what you want to and how to contain the batsmen. I don’t think in shorter format cricket any total is safe in this day and age,” he explained.

We don’t agree on everything: Kohli on Dhoni

Kohli says he may not agree with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on all aspects of the game but seeks the advise of his illustrious predecessor to make right decisions.

“Obviously, we won’t agree to everything, but more often than not we end up agreeing to the same thing because we are thinking in the same manner, which is to make the team win regardless of what we sort of plan,” Kohli said when asked about how valuable Dhoni has been in the current set-up.

Kohli then termed Dhoni, “a master” at identifying correct men for correct job.

“Identifying who is probably in a better mindset to do a certain job is something that he (Dhoni) has always been a master at and I keep seeking his advice every now and then to make sure that what I am thinking is on the right path.”

“It’s priceless to have his thoughts and views on different situations and things that he picks up are really minor. But they make a massive difference in the course of the game or tournament.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.