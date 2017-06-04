Champions Trophy 2017

Champions Trophy: The understated Hashim Amla is slowly finding his place among the game’s greatest

The South African opener became the fastest batsman to reach 25 ODI centuries on Saturday against Sri Lanka, surpassing Virat Kohli.

by 
Reuters Staff

Understated, mild-mannered, a polar-opposite to the young cricketers whose aggressive brand of cricket has redefined the sport, South Africa batsman Hashim Amla is not only reinventing every step of the way and but is matching the stars of the current generation with consistent performances across formats, a feat only a handful have managed to achieve in the past decade.

In a sport of three varied formats, not many can boast to have cracked the code for all. In the past season, from almost under the radar, Amla has become a man of all seasons, and more importantly a man of all formats.

Since making his entry into the sport, Amla has for long been considered a Test specialist. His astute technique, coupled with a calm personality, augured well for the batsman in the longest format of the game that required a batsman to showcase restrain and immense powers of concentration.

As the game has evolved, there are many who have struggled to keep pace with the changing dynamics of the limited-overs format. Today, the achievable target in both the limited formats knows no bounds. As this theory seeps through the cricketing world, there is a threat to classical batsmen, who’s ascent in the sport has been shaped by their showing in Test cricket.

The 34-year-old is among a handful of batsmen in world cricket to have calibrated his style to the vagaries of the limited overs format.

In the past few seasons, Amla has quietly piled on the runs calibrating his style of play to suit the modern game. It’s not all slam-bam, though, Amla remains a batsman of the classical variety. He still tends to hit the ball in the V and takes the aerial route sparingly.

Despite the style of batting, Amla has been a consistent run-scorer, especially in the shorter formats.

Surpassing Virat Kohli

In the past year, Amla (right) has almost unexpectedly eclipsed two records set by India skipper Virat Kohli in ODI cricket. Photo: Abhishek Chinnappa
In the past year, Amla (right) has almost unexpectedly eclipsed two records set by India skipper Virat Kohli in ODI cricket. Photo: Abhishek Chinnappa

In the past year, Amla has almost unexpectedly eclipsed two records set by India skipper Virat Kohli in One-Day International cricket.

On Saturday, he became the fastest batsman to reach 25 ODI centuries with a 115-ball 103 that laid the foundation for South Africa’s 96-run win over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

With 151 innings, Amla edged ahead of Kohli, who reached the landmark in 162 innings.

Amla had earlier become the fastest man to have scored 7000 runs in ODIs, a record also held by the India star. Incidentally, Amla is the fasted player to have reached 2000 runs, 3000, 4000, 5000 and 6000 runs in ODIs.

He entered the Champions Trophy, on back of a fine run of form that saw scored 420 runs from 10 games in the Indian Premier League where he was the star player for the Kings XI Punjab with two centuries to his credit.

While his credentials in the Test format were never in doubt, his devastating form in limited overs cricket has rightfully placed him among the best in the game of this generation.

One among the best

Overshadowed by the likes of AB de Villiers (left) at home, the understated style of Amla’s cricket has seen not many shouting his name from the stands. Photo: Reuters Staff
Overshadowed by the likes of AB de Villiers (left) at home, the understated style of Amla’s cricket has seen not many shouting his name from the stands. Photo: Reuters Staff

Despite his consistency, Amla has never been seriously considered among the best in the business. Overshadowed by the likes of AB de Villiers at home, the understated style of Amla’s cricket has seen not many shouting his name from the stands.

But, as he showed on Saturday, and in the IPL before that, Amla can be the trusted star, who can hand his side the desired result.

On current form, Amla can challenge the likes of Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root, who are considered the best batsmen of today’s generation.

After Root and Williamson scored impressive centuries in the first two games of the Champions Trophy, it was only fair for Amla to match them with a triple-digit score of his own in the third encounter of the tournament.

He showed great fortitude on Saturday, laying the foundation for his side’s comfortable win. Amla shared a 145-run stand with teammate Faf du Plessis during the innings as South Africa set Sri Lanka a target of 300 to chase.

The total could have been much higher, but South Africa’s middle-order failed to build on to the work put in by Amla. De Villiers, Miller and Chris Morris could not make an impact, underscoring the team’s dependence on Amla up the order.

Despite the individual highs, a lot will depend on the positive results his knocks will earn for his team. In the IPL both his centuries came in a losing cause. South Africa were also edged by England in the three-game ODI series preceeding the Champions Trophy.

For Amla to counted among the best in the game, he will have to deliver results. A positive result for South Africa - a team considered to be perennial chokers - in the ongoing Champions Trophy could go a long way in achieving that feat.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Harvard Business School’s HBX brings the future of business education to India with online programs

HBX is not only offering courses online, but also connecting students to the power of its network.

by 

The classic design of the physical Harvard Business School (HBS) classroom was once a big innovation – precisely designed teaching amphitheaters laid out for every student to participate from his or her seat with a “pit” in the center of the room from which professors orchestrate discussions analyzing business cases like a symphony lead. When it came to designing the online experience of HBX—the school’s digital learning initiative—HBS faculty worked tirelessly to blend these tenets of the HBS classroom pedagogy with the power of new technology. With real-world problem solving, active learning, and social learning as its foundation, HBX offers immersive and challenging self-paced learning experiences through its interactive online learning platform.

Reimagining digital education, breaking the virtual learning mold

Typically, online courses follow a one-way broadcast mode – lectures are video recorded and reading material is shared – and students learn alone and are individually tested. Moving away from the passive learning model, HBX has developed an online platform that leverages the HBS ‘case-based pedagogy’ and audio-visual and interaction tools to make learning engaging.

HBX courses are rarely taught through theory. Instead, students learn through real-world problem-solving. Students start by grappling with a business problem – with real world data and the complexity in which a business leader would have to make a decision – and learn the theory inductively. Thus even as mathematical theories are applied to business situations, students come away with a greater sense of clarity and perspective, whether it is reading a financial report, understanding why a brand’s approach to a random sample population study may or may not work, or how pricing works.

HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program
HBX Platform | Courses offered in the HBX CORe program

“Learning about concepts through real-life cases was my favorite part of the program. The cases really helped transform abstract concepts into observable situations one could learn from. Furthermore, it really helped me understand how to identify situations in which I could use the tools that HBX equipped me with,” says Anindita Ravikumar, a past HBX participant. India’s premier B-school IIM-Ahmedabad has borrowed the very same pedagogy from Harvard. Learning in this manner is far more engaging, relatable, and memorable.

Most lessons start with a short 2-3 minute video of a manager talking about the business problem at hand. Students are then asked to respond on how they would handle the issue. Questions can be in the form of either a poll or reflections. Everyone’s answers are then visible to the ‘classroom’. In the words of Professor Bharat Anand, Faculty Chair, HBX, “This turns out to be a really important distinction. The answers are being updated in real-time. You can see the distribution of answers, but you can also see what any other individual has answered, which means that you’re not anonymous.” Students have real profiles and get to know their ‘classmates’ and learn from each other.

HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort
HBX Interface | Students can view profiles of other students in their cohort

Professor Anand also says, “We have what we call the three-minute rule. Roughly every three minutes, you are doing something different on the platform. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. Anyone could be called on to participate at any time. It’s a very lean forward mode of learning”. Students get ‘cold-called’ – a concept borrowed from the classroom – where every now and then individuals will be unexpectedly prompted to answer a question on the platform and their response will be shared with other members of the cohort. It keeps students engaged and encourages preparedness. While HBX courses are self-paced, participants are encouraged to get through a certain amount of content each week, which helps keep the cohort together and enables the social elements of the learning experience.

More than digital learning

The HBS campus experience is valued by alumni not just for the academic experience but also for the diverse network of peers they meet. HBX programs similarly encourage student interactions and opportunities for in-person networking. All HBXers who successfully complete their programs and are awarded a credential or certificate from HBX and Harvard Business School are invited to the annual on-campus HBX ConneXt event to meet peers from around the world, hear from faculty and business executives, and also experience the HBS campus near Cambridge.

HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand
HBXers at ConneXt, with Prof. Bharat Anand

Programs offered today

HBX offers a range of programs that appeal to different audiences.

To help college students and recent graduates prepare for the business world, HBX CORe (Credential of Readiness) integrates business essentials such as analytics, economics, and financial accounting. HBX CORe is also great for those interested in an MBA looking to strengthen their application and brush up their skills to be prepared for day one. For working professionals, HBX CORe and additional courses like Disruptive Strategy, Leading with Finance, and Negotiation Mastery, can help deepen understanding of essential business concepts in order to add value to their organizations and advance their careers.

Course durations range from 6 to 17 weeks depending on the program. All interested candidates must submit a free, 10-15 minute application that is reviewed by the HBX admissions team by the deadlines noted on the HBX website.

For more information, please review the HBX website.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of HBX and not by the Scroll editorial team.