Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan, Live: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma off to a quiet start

Here we go. India. Pakistan. Arch-rivals. Fierce neighbours. The cricketing rivalry to top all other cricketing rivalries. Welcome to the cauldron. It’s Virat Kohli vs Sarfraz Ahmed at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham in the 2017 Champions Trophy. For both the countries, this is their first match of the tournament. Excitement is at fever pitch. Pull up a seat, grab your popcorn and settle in.

Live updates:

3.30 pm: A move on from India. Rohit Sharma drives Wasim through the backfoot and then guides Amir to the third-man boundary next over. He was lucky though....the ball just evaded the first slip fielder. India 27/0 after 7 overs.

The tactics seem all about damage control even while #MohammadAmir is toying with #RohitSharma #smh #INDvPAK — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) June 4, 2017

3.22 pm: Finally, India have a boundary. Amir squared Rohit Sharma up with the short one, Sharma pulled, top-edged but Amir didn’t have a third-man. He got Shikhar Dhawan’s inside-edge next ball which went to fine leg. India 15/0 after 5.

3.15 pm: A quiet start, thanks to some tight bowling from Pakistan. Amir has given away only 2 runs in his two overs. India 5/0 after 3.

3.07 pm: Whatte first over. Mohammad Amir beats Rohit Sharma three balls out of six outside off stump. It’s a maiden. India 0/0.

Maiden first over on a good batting pitch. #INDvPAK — ♚ Bhushan S ♚ (@bhushanshende) June 4, 2017

3.00 pm: National anthems, a moment of silence for the victims of the London attack and here we go. Final comments..

Sun out at the moment. Bit of cloud but plenty of blue sky also #INDvPAK #Ct17 pic.twitter.com/nEYsRS3Lyx — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 4, 2017

Maybe Sarfraz has D/L in mind or maybe he didn't want India to chase but Pakistan's record doesn't suggest they are the best chasing side — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 4, 2017

2.50 pm: We’ve all been talking about India but what about Pakistan? Well, there’s Mohammad Amir (who gave Kohli quite a workout last year at the Asia Cup) but you might want to keep an eye on Babar Azam:

Play

Shadab Khan has also impressed with his bowling...

Play

2.45 pm: What’s your feeling about the playing eleven? Should Dinesh Karthik have got a game? Will Ravichandran Ashwin be missed?

3 pacers, 1 pace all-rounder, 1 spinner... on slightly expected lines after Aus-NZ. If it rains later, those pacers... well. #IndvPak #CT17 https://t.co/YBJjzbqua5 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 4, 2017

I get Umesh over Shami to an extent, but why no Karthik?

DK > Jadhav after that warm-up, surely? #IndvPak #Ct17 — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) June 4, 2017

And a stat which might make a Pakistan fan cry...

#IndvsPak in ICC tournaments:



World Cup - India 6, Pak 0

World T20 - India 5, Pak 0

Champions Trophy - India 1, Pak 2#CT17 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 4, 2017

2.35 pm: TOSS TIME! Pakistan win the toss and they will bowl first. Sarfraz says, “Pitch is good. Don’t think it will change. India-Pakistan is a special game.

Kohli on batting first: “Don’t mind much. It’s a big game. Team batting second will have some pressure. We need a good performance. It’s just a game of cricket for me. No one can take anyone lightly. We need a complete performance. Preparations are normal, usual...the way they are against any other opposition. We know how they bowl and bat, the team is similar.”

India’s XI: Rohit Shama, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan’s XI: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali

2.30 pm: India are clear favourites, but don’t discout Pakistan, says Saj Sadiq. They have the players to spring a surprise. It’s a sentiment Virat Kohli agrees with:

Virat Kohli "As a team, Pakistan can surprise you. They can beat anyone on their day. We just have to play good cricket" #INDvPAK #CT17 pic.twitter.com/4zmj33DXiA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 3, 2017

2.20 pm: Sourav Ganguly is doing the pitch report:

“Overall a good batting surface. Fast bowlers will get some purchase.”

"Its a Day 3 pitch at The Oval. Beautiful conditions for batting" - Sourav Ganguly describing the pitch in the Warm Up game #INDvNZ #CT17 — Cricket Chitchat (@CricChitchat) May 28, 2017

While this is an exciting match, India’s preparation off-field hasn’t been ideal. There have been rumours of a rift between coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli (which he shot down on Saturday). As Vinayakk Mohanrangan points out, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

But the captain has already said he’s not too concerned and he’s thinking more about the team combination. India’s pacers have been on fire recently. Will Yuvraj play? Here’s what we think:

Hardik is playing more or less confirmed. Rest in the air. Should be Dhawan-Rohit, 2 pacers, 2 spinners. Not sure about Yuvi/DK.. https://t.co/w0GKHTod4a — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 3, 2017

2.10 pm: How special is India vs Pakistan? Very special. Check out these five special moments from India-Pakistan history.

The Birmingham weather has had many worried. But, things are looking good. Fingers crossed. This is England after all.

Morrrrrning .. Here's the Weather Report from Birmingham .. Looking good fellas 🌞#IndvPak #DilSeIndia pic.twitter.com/nPuM1CBF8Y — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 4, 2017

Could change though but doesnt look as bad as it did on Thursday when forecast said 70-80 pc chance of rain. Fingers crossed. #IndvPak #CT17 pic.twitter.com/i9rhAPdBFN — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 4, 2017

2.00 pm: Good afternoon, evening, morning...wherever you are. No need to hype this up. It’s India vs Pakistan, enough said. Let’s get straight into it....

At first glance, a neutral will probably question the hype. Sure, these are fierce rivals but on the strength of recent results, India look far stronger. In the last five big ICC tournaments, the 2012 World T20, the 2013 Champions Trophy, the 2014 World T20, the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20, India have reigned supreme. It’s time Pakistan injects some competition back into the rivalry.

A big reason why India have done so well and Pakistan have not is continuity. Akarsh Sharma looked at how the two teams have been polar opposites when it comes to retaining players.

These charts show how India and Pakistan are polar opposites when it comes to retaining players | @Akarsh_Official https://t.co/MXvJkENJa5 pic.twitter.com/wEV5KdSChE — TheField (@thefield_in) June 3, 2017

Despite all the excitement, there was some sobering news before the match: a terror attack in London killed at least six people on Saturday night. The Indian cricket team were on lockdown in their hotel but the match is going ahead.