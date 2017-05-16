French Open Day 7 highlights: Frosty French vibes, Nadal’s birthday, Monfils’ slam dunk and more

From the latest hot-and-cold chapter in the Andy Murray-Juan Martin del Potro rivalry, to the frosty vibes between France’s leading women to another major rain disruption, there was plenty of action on the seventh day of the French Open. Dive in for the all the headlines and sidelines from the fifth day.

The Big News

Murray muscles past Del Potro

Andy Murray downed longtime rival Juan Martin del Potro to reach the Roland Garros last 16 Saturday. The world number one Murray triumphed 7-6 (10/8), 7-5, 6-0 for his seventh win in 10 meetings with Del Potro, whose challenge fizzled out after squandering four set points in the 87-minute opener. Del Potro wasted four set points in the titanic first set and slumped over the net and stayed that way during most of the changeover to catch his breath.

Del Potro, playing in Paris for the first time in five years, couldn’t come back in the game after that.

French women feud

France have three women in the last 16 for the first time in 23 years. However, that success is overshadowed by a bitter feud between compatriots Alize Cornet and Caroline Garcia who will clash for a place in the quarter-finals.

Cornet reached the last 16 for just the second time with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Polish ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska who lost all her seven service games. Garcia, seeded 28, made the fourth round of a Slam for the first time with a 6-4, 4-6, 9-7 win over Taiwan’s world number 109 Hsieh Su-Wei.

However, Cornet admitted that her relationship with Garcia has virtually broken down. “I think that the relationship is not very good,” said 27-year-old Cornet. “I think she may have a grudge against us.” Garcia fell out with her teammates after severing her successful doubles relationship with Kiki Mladenovic, before pulling out of Fed Cup duty in April.

Rain plays spoilsport

Rain caused an early stoppage to play at the French Open on Saturday. Only six third round ties could be completed on Sunday after rain caused an early cancellation. The rain suspension was good news for Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori who was two sets to one up on South Korea’s Hyeon Chung but a double break down in the fourth set at 0-3.

Shot of Day

Is this even tennis? Or is Gael Monfils channeling his inner Michael Jordan and executing a slam dunk? In the gallery of Monfils’ stunning shots, this ranks very, very high.

Quotable Quotes

“His grunt, it’s a very...manly, like a very manly grunt.”

– Andy Murray after silencing the imposing Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets.

“I have asked not to play at 11:00. The first match. I don’t like playing the first match. I’m under the impression that I have just come out of bed.”

– Alize Cornet on her preference for a lie in despite thrashing Agnieszka Radwanska first up on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Can you read in my eyes? Where is it you live? Over there in the countryside in Switzerland. Don’t you have people who have the secret who read people’s minds through their eyes?”

– Timea Bacsinszky won’t give anything away regarding her gameplan for Venus Williams.

“I’m a Southern California guy so, when we see rain, we kind of panic already.”

– Steve Johnson on his fear of the elements.

“My mom will walk every day over to the site. I’m a lazy athlete, so I take the car.”

– Caroline Wozniacki’s court coverage trumps her off-court approach.

From the sidelines

Happy Birthday, King of Clay

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 31st birthday at Roland Garros on Friday. A day before, he had put up a frighteningly dominant display losing just one game in the a brutal demolition of Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili. That match was a warning – the “King of Clay” might just be taking the trophy home as a delayed birthday present to himself.

The boys are back

Four former Roland Garros boys’ singles champions were in action on Saturday – with Richard Gasquet (2002), Stan Wawrinka (2003), Gael Monfils (2004) and Marin Cilic (2005) all battling to reach the last 16 of the men’s draw.

Number-crunching

0 – The number of service games won by Polish ninth seed Radwanska in a 6-2, 6-1 drubbing by Alize Cornet. The former Wimbledon finalist was broken seven times out of seven in a crushing 6-2, 6-1 loss.

100 – the number of clay-court wins for Marin Cilic after demolishing an ailing Feliciano Lopez.

With inputs from AFP