The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators will have nothing to do with the selection of India’s new head coach, chairman Vinod Rai said. The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, will solely look into the selection process, he added.

In the United Kingdom to watch the Champions Trophy, Rai denied he was there to broker peace between India captain Virat Kohli and current head coach Anil Kumble, reported Pune Mirror. According to media reports, there is a rift between Kohli and Kumble, although the India captain denied it during a press conference on the eve of the Pakistan match.

“The CAC will decide on [the new coach],” Rai told the daily. “They are players and they know what to do and when to do it. I have not come here to meet or broker peace for them. I saw Anil in the hotel and said ‘hi’ to him.”

Rai also said that he will not reply to former COA member Ramachandra Guha’s resignation letter, which was released in the media, and will issue a statement to the Supreme Court alone regarding the matter. “I have nothing to comment on Ram’s letter but I can confirm that I won’t write a public letter to him,” Rai said. “Whatever I have to say, I will tell the Supreme Court.” Guha had said in his letter that the COA had been silent and inactive on various matters.

Rai has called a meeting of the CoA on June 12 where they will evaluate the implementation of the Justice Lodha panel reforms and the progress they have made so far.