Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan said that it was “painful” to watch his team “being thrashed by India without putting up a fight”. India beat Pakistan by 124 runs in their Champions Trophy opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first, the Pakistani bowlers were smashed all over the place as the Indian batsmen notched up 319 runs in 48 overs. In the end, Pakistan were bowled out for 164, with India’s fast bowlers doing the job once again and Ravindra Jadeja chipping in with two wickets.

It was such a dismal performance by Pakistan that the 1992 World Cup-winning captain lashed out at the team on Twitter. Khan also vented his frustration against the Pakistan Cricket Board, asking for a total revamp of the structure and also appointing representatives on merit.

Here is what he tweeted:

As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game but it's painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

And we will keep facing disappointment by defeats such as the one today. https://t.co/noxfc7srWN — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

Pak cricket cannot be fixed if the Chairman of the PCB is not appointed on professional merit. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

Khan also said that PCB chief Shaharyar Khan was a loyalist of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family and will never be able to reform the nation’s cricket. Shaharyar had met the players ahead of their opening match against India on June 4. Imran Khan is now a politician and chief of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party.