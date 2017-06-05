Belgium’s Eden Hazard has suffered a fracture to his right ankle and will be out of action for six to eight weeks. The Chelsea midfielder got injured while training on international duty, said the Royal Belgian Football Association.

The RBFA confirmed on Twitter that Hazard had twisted his ankle and subsequent scans revealed a fracture. As result of the injury, the 26-year-old will miss Belgium’s friendly on Monday against Czech Republic and their World Cup qualifier against Estonia on June 9.

Hazard was instrumental in Chelsea’s Premier League triumph last season, scoring 16 goals in 36 games. However, he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid even though he still has three years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.