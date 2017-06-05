World No 2 and three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic said on Sunday that there would be no change in his plans and preparations for the 2017 edition of the Wimbledon following a terror attack in London on Saturday night which left seven dead.

Speaking to Reuters, Djokovic said, “Everything will progress the same in terms of my plans for Wimbledon and I will try to go there with family, and of course be conscious. I think it’s always about being conscious of what time of the day or night you go, where do you go, but, you know, it’s very unpredictable.”

However, the Serbian tennis ace did admit that the terror attack had affected him.

“It’s very disturbing that one of the biggest cities in the world, most important cities in the world, some of the most popular locations in the town suffering these terrorist attacks,” he said. “So of course it makes you wonder a little bit, makes you question certain things. So of course it makes you wonder a little bit, makes you question certain things.”

Djokovic has currently reached the quarter-final of the ongoing French Open where he will play Dominic Thiem on Tuesday. This year’s Wimbledon will be held from July 3 to July 16.