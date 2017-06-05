Hardik Pandya, after his performance in India’s Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan, was widely compared with England all-rounder Ben Stokes. While these comparisons may be a bit of stretch and definitely premature, Pandya did put up a good all-round showing on Sunday, one that justified his place in the playing XI as the fifth bowler.

With less than two overs to go, Pandya was sent ahead of veteran MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, in order to sustain momentum Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli had created by slamming the ball to all parts of the park.

Facing Imad Wasim’s left-arm spin in the last over, Pandya began with three consecutive, cleanly hit sixes that set the tone for India creaming 23 runs in the last over to finish with a solid 319/3. Pandya was unbeaten on 20 off only six deliveries.

3 back to back sixes from Hardik Pandya. Boom Boom Boom #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/0Xl8Abh80N — AAP Ka Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) June 4, 2017

“When I saw the left-arm spinner, I knew that I could go for it,” Pandya said in an interview with the ICC website after the match. “It’s all about backing yourself. I always feel that in cricket, you need to back yourself and be confident. Once you are confident, you take the right decision and eventually that pays off.”

Incidentally, Pandya didn’t know he was going to be promoted up the order till the last minute. “I got to know in the 46th over, when coach told me, ‘You will be going next, go pad up,’” Pandya said. “Obviously, I padded up quickly and once I got my gloves, I went out straightaway because Yuvi paa got out.”

Pandya was not just handy with the bat, but instrumental with the ball as well. In his eight overs, he finished with 2/43, dismissing Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Wasim to end their hopes soon.

Despite playing a big game in an ICC event in relatively unknown playing conditions in England, Pandya displayed confidence and a cool head. “Honestly, I won’t lie, pressure was there,” he said. “But still at the back of my mind, I was thinking of it as a normal game because I didn’t want to take unnecessary pressure. In any game, I wouldn’t want to take unnecessary pressure on myself because that makes you do something that you are not supposed to do.”

Wise words indeed from the 23-year-old who in a short span has cemented his place as the fifth bowler and lower-order pinch-hitter for the team. With his place in the playing XI all but certain and a title to defend, the young all-rounder could prove to be vital cog in India’s wheel.