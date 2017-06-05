FC Goa have signed Sergio Lobera Rodriguez as the head coach on a two-year deal and he will take over the reins from the first week of July.

The Spaniard, who has previously coached Las Palmas and Moghreb Tetouan in Morocco amongst others, was also part of the late Tito Vilanova’s backroom staff during his tenure as the head coach of FC Barcelona.

Lobera said he was “delighted” to join FC Goa and promised an attacking ethos during the upcoming season. “I see FC Goa as the ideal step in my career and hope to achieve the best results for the club. The passion for football in Goa is well documented and I’m keen to ensure that we play an attacking brand of football that the people of Goa can be proud of,” the new coach said.

“I’m convinced that the club is ideally placed to compete in not just the ISL but across the youth level. Having seen the plans in place for the entire youth set-up and the grassroots program, I’m keen to play my part in helping the club work towards a unified playing philosophy, which will extend beyond the realms of the club to all young footballers in Goa who are keen to take up the game,” he added.

FC Goa president Akshay Tandon revealed that the 2015 finalists considered 60 names to replace Brazilian legend Zico, who was relieved of his duties after a poor season, which saw the Gaurs finish bottom of the table. “After a thorough and exhaustive process where the best part of 60 names were considered for the job, we are pleased to hand over the reins of the first team to Sergio.

“We have always maintained that we are looking for a coach who will be able to help us achieve our vision for Goan football and Sergio fits that profile perfectly. We are excited by the ambition he has shown and his enthusiasm in getting to grips with the Indian game. Sergio comes with a proven track record of promoting young talent,” Tandon said.