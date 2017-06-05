Third seed and 2014 runner-up Simona Halep charged into the French Open last eight on Monday with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

Halep is one of the favourites to win the title in Paris and swept aside her 21st-seeded opponent in exactly one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the Romanian’s first win over Suarez Navarro on clay in six attempts. She will play Elina Svitolina, who ended world No. 290 Petra Martic’s run.

Svitolina ends Martic’s fairytale

Fifth seed, Elina Svitolina ended the dream run of Martic at the French Open, reaching the quarter-finals with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Svitolina will face Romaninan third seed and 2014 runner-up Halep for a place in the semi-finals. But Martic, who came through qualifying, threw away a golden chance to make the quarter-finals after leading 5-2 in the final set.