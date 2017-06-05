Indian player Ramkumar Ramanathan lifted the $15,000 men’s International Tennis Federation Futures title after outplaying Raymond Sarmiento of the USA in straight sets in Singapore, reported PTI.

The top seeded Indian hardly broke a sweat on his way to a 6-2, 6-2 win over the second seeded player from USA in the final, late on Sunday.

It was the first title of the season for Ramanathan and the 15th of his career. Ramkumar, a regular in India’s Davis Cup team, had recently competed in the qualifying event of the French Open but failed to make it to the main round of the Grand Slam tournament.