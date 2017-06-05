Andy Murray racked up his 650th career win to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday before paying an unscripted, emotional tribute to the victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks.

World number one Murray, the runner-up in Paris to Novak Djokovic in 2016, brushed aside Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

‘Thoughts and prayers with those affected’

Instead of discussing the match in the traditional on-court TV interview, Murray took the microphone to remember the 29 people who died in the recent outrages in London and Manchester.

“Obviously there was terrible tragedy in London and Manchester. Paris has had its problems too in recent years,” said Murray. “I am sure everyone will join me... we share our thoughts and prayers with everyone who has been affected.

“I appreciate everyone still coming out to support the tennis. I am grateful that I can still perform in front of everyone.”

In his seventh quarter-final in Paris, Murray will face either Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori or Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.