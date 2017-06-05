Indian boxer Gaurav Chauhan entered the semi-finals of the President’s Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan on Monday to guarantee India of a medal in the tournament, reported PTI.

The boxer, competing in the 91 kg category, defeated the host country’s Erkin in the quarter-finals.

That was only the positive result for India on a day when Deepak Singh and Parveen Kumar lost their respective bouts. Singh was beaten by Kyrgyzstan’s Magomed Musaev in the 52 kg category while Kumar lost to Nurbolat Sermakhanov in the 91 kg+ category.