Japan’s Kei Nishikori set up a French Open quarter-final duel against world number one Andy Murray on Monday after downing Fernando Verdasco in the fourth round.

Eighth-seeded Nishikori booked a seventh Grand Slam quarter-final spot – the best ever by a Japanese man – with a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win over 33-year-old Verdasco of Spain.

Nishikori also made the last eight in Paris in 2015 before falling to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in five sets. Earlier in the day, Murray racked up his 650th career win to reach the last-eight before paying an unscripted, emotional tribute to the victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks.