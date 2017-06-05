Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri had a stunning final round at the PGA Memorial Open as he recorded his best ever finish on the Tour as he ended up second after a whirlwind 65 in the final round.

The 29-year old hailing from Kolkata was joint-27th heading into the final round but there was no stopping him on Day 4 as he managed seven birdies amidst a bogeyless round to finish up at 10-under 278.

Around the time Lahiri was finishing, Jack Nicklaus, the tournament host was in the commentary box, and said, “He (Lahiri) is a very fine young man and plays well. He is a member at the Bears Club.” Lahiri is a member at Nicklaus Bears Club, close to his place in Florida.

“It feels great to have my best at Mr Nicklaus’ event. He has been very kind to Ipsa and me ever since we met him. Being a member at the Bears and having the opportunity to speak to him and get his advice is really special,” Lahiri told PTI.

The tied second finish was the best PGA Tour result for Lahiri, bettering his 2015 PGA Championship tied-fifth finish and tied-third finish at 2016 CIMB Classic.

The result which was worth $765,600, his best ever in his PGA Tour career, also sealed his 2018 PGA Tour card, as also cemented his place for the season-ending FedEx Cup play-offs. But Lahiri will probably miss out on the US Open as his finish will only move him from 90th in the world rankings to a projected 64-65th and only the top 60 are assured a berth in the year’s second Major.

He will however make significant gains in the President’s Cup standings and move up from 22nd to around 15th. The top 10 are assured of automatic berths and two more come through Captain’s picks.