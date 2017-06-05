Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka, the third seed, booked a place in the quarter-finals for the fourth time with a comfortable 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 win over Gael Monfils, the last French player in the men’s draw.

Seven of the top seeds have made the quarter-finals with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta playing the role of gate-crasher having knocked out fifth seed Milos Raonic on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, Andy Murray racked up his 650th career win to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday before paying an unscripted, emotional tribute to the victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks. The 2016 runner-up brushed aside Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Then, eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori booked a seventh Grand Slam quarter-final spot – the best ever by a Japanese man – with a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win over 33-year-old Fernando Verdasco of Spain. The Japanese will face Murray in the last-eight.

Cilic progresses after Anderson suffers injury

Croatian seventh seed Marin Cilic reached his first French Open quarter-final on Monday when South African opponent Kevin Anderson suffered a thigh injury and retired from their last-16 clash.

Cilic was leading 6-3, 3-0 after just 48 minutes when Anderson called it quits. Cilic is the first Croatian man in the quarter-finals since Mario Ancic and Ivan Ljubicic in 2006.