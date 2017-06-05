Former Newcastle United and Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote is no more after he collapsed during training for second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises on Monday.

The 30-year old started his career with Anderlecht before moving on to FC Twente where he won the Eredivisie title. He signed on for Newcastle in 2010 and stayed there for six and a half seasons before signing with Beijing Enterprises.

“We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote in China today,” read a statement from Newcastle United.

And a spokesman for the player, Emanuele Palladino, said: “It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.”

Cheick Tiote will always be enshrined in the memories of Newcastle United supporters for scoring the fourth goal during their comeback from 0-4 to 4-4 against Arsenal in February 2011.

It was the only goal of his Newcastle career, but it was a stunner.

We'll never forget you, Cheick. ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/c8aO6EyW5w — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Dreadful news that Cheick Tioté has passed away. So young. So tragic. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2017

😭😭😭 may Allah gives grant you jannah brother Tiote 😭😭😭 — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) June 5, 2017

Deeply sad to hear the news about Cheick.. One of my favourite teammates.. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/FvS6TdDctP — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) June 5, 2017

Goodnight brother, You will be missed. My heart goes out to his family. Gone too soon #RIPcheiktiote — Papiss Demba Cisse (@CissePapiss) June 5, 2017

Terrible news, R.I.P. Tiote. Always enjoyed sitting next to you in the dressing room my friend. — Siem de Jong (@siemdejong) June 5, 2017