Former Newcastle United and Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote is no more after he collapsed during training for second-tier Chinese side Beijing Enterprises on Monday.
The 30-year old started his career with Anderlecht before moving on to FC Twente where he won the Eredivisie title. He signed on for Newcastle in 2010 and stayed there for six and a half seasons before signing with Beijing Enterprises.
“We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote in China today,” read a statement from Newcastle United.
And a spokesman for the player, Emanuele Palladino, said: “It is with deep sadness that I confirm that my client Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training with his club Beijing Enterprises.
“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.”
Cheick Tiote will always be enshrined in the memories of Newcastle United supporters for scoring the fourth goal during their comeback from 0-4 to 4-4 against Arsenal in February 2011.
It was the only goal of his Newcastle career, but it was a stunner.