Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski entered the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open on Monday with a straight-sets victory over the higher-ranked Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig.

The seventh-seeded pair of Bopanna and Dabrowski beat the second-seeded duo of Mirza and Dodig 6-3, 6-4 in the 52-minute quarter-final contest.

Bopanna is the only Indian left in the tournament after Mirza’s defeat. Both Bopanna and Mirza are already out of contention in the men’s and women’s doubles draw after defeats in the round-of-16 and round-of-64 respectively.