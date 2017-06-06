Virender Sehwag has clearly not applied for a job before. If this Indian Express report is to be believed, the former India cricketer sent a two-line cover letter as his application for the post of India head coach. And get this – he did not attach a CV along with the letter, according to the report.

Sehwag’s application letter just said that he is a “mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these [Indian] boys before,” a BCCI official told the daily. The 38-year-old was then asked to send a full resume by the BCCI, the report said.

“Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines,” the official was quoted as saying. “There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview.”

Sehwag, who has scored over 8,000 runs in both Tests and One-Day Internationals, is among six people who have applied for the post. The others are Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, former Pakistan and Bangladesh coach Richard Pybus, and former India cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput. Current incumbent Anil Kumble’s name is also in the fray as a direct entry, but will have to undergo the interview process all over again.

The BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, will conduct the interviews. The Indian Express report also said that Sehwag was asked to apply for the job by one of the general managers of the BCCI during the IPL.