The World Anti-Doping Agency and Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency have insisted that India’s National Anti-Doping Agency take stern action against five Greco-Roman wrestlers and coach Kuldeep Singh for being uncooperative and creating hurdles during a dope test at the Asian Championships in May, reported the Indian Express.

The incident occurred on May 9 when a team of Australian anti-doping officials selected five Greco-Roman wrestlers for a dope testing programme ahead of next year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The Asada officials chose the wrestlers during the weigh-in on the eve of the continental tournament.

However, Singh and the wrestlers protested and refused to give their urine samples immediately, making the dope testing officers wait till late in the night. But, they did give their samples to the officials. Their samples returned negative along with 49 other tests, which was conducted by Nada as well during the Asian Championships. The five tested wrestlers were Harpreet Singh (80kg), Gurpreet Singh (75kg), Ravinder (66kg), Hardeep (98kg) and Naveen (130kg).

“They came exactly at the time of weigh-ins. Since the wrestlers drain their body completely for the weigh-in, it was 10.30pm when they could submit the urine samples. Till then, the wrestlers could not even have their meals,” a coach had said back then.

The Australian officials also said that hurdles were created for their accommodation. Eventually they reported the incident to the world body. During a conference call with Nada chief Naveen Agarwal, the two agencies brought the issue to notice and demanded action against the wrestlers.

However, Agarwal said they will ‘look into the issue’ and will not take immediate action until they hear the coach’s version of the events.

“Asada have complained that when they’d gone at the Asian Championships, that time coaches weren’t cooperating with procedure. The Australian agency and Wada were insisting that whenever they select an athlete for dope test, they have to first do that and then go other things. So Wada was of the opinion that these people should be charged as per the rules,” Agarwal was quoted by Indian Express.

As per Wada rules, not cooperating for dope tests could result in a two-year ban on the athletes while a coach can’t work with a national team for the same duration. Agarwal said that Nada spoke to the coaches and found their reasons genuine. “There was logic in what the coaches were saying therefore I did not agree to pressing charges immediately,” said Agarwal.

The Wada will now soon issue advisory to all the federations, demanding that they cooperate with the Australian officers in the run up to the Commonwealth Games.