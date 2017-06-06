The 2016 AFC Cup runners-up Bengaluru FC have drawn a potentially tricky opponent in North Korean club April 25 SC in the Inter-Zonal semifinals of the 2017 AFC Cup.

The Blues are scheduled to welcome the North Koreans, also known as 4.25 SC, to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on August 23 with the return leg being held at the Yanggakdo Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea on September 13.

Should BFC win this two-legged tie, they will take on the winners of the other semifinal in the Inter-Zonal final, which will also be a two-legged tie. The other semi will be contested between Tajikistan’s FC Istiklol and the winner of the Zonal final, being played between Singapore’s Home United and Philippines’ Ceres Negros.

If Bengaluru qualify for the Inter-Zonal final, they will first play the away leg on September 27, followed by a home match on October 18.

The winner of the Inter-Zonal final will take on the winner of the West Zone final in the grand finale. Syria’s Al-Wahda and defending champions Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jaiyya or Air Force Club will face each other in the West Zone final for a place in the AFC Cup final.

The final will be held on November 4 at the home of the Inter-Zonal final winner. This means that if Bengaluru qualify for the final, they will play at home.