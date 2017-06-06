The drama surrounding the India coach job has been making the headlines, with speculation over the team falling out with Anil Kumble and applications being invited for the position. Now Virender Sehwag, explosive former has added some humour to the story with his application.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Sehwag threw his hat in the ring in the most Sehwag-esque manner possible – he sent a two-line cover letter as his application for the post of India head coach, without a CV attached. Sehwag’s application letter just said that he is a “mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these [Indian] boys before,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Sehwag, a popular figure on Twitter thanks to his witty banter, may have decided to send in a short and sweet application, in keeping with his social media personality. However, Twitter users did not pass up the opportunity to take a few shots at him.

Here are the funniest reactions to Sehwag’s two-line application letter.

First line: See ball

Second line: Hit ball https://t.co/x0mE4c2OjV — Yathish (@dimaagkoshot) June 6, 2017

Sehwag forwards two-line resume for India coach job.



Must be:

Play your natural game.

Hit boundaries when in your 90s. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 6, 2017

In his defense, he's valued simplicity all his life. https://t.co/NIZAlo1hET — Shiamak Unwalla (@ShiamakUnwalla) June 6, 2017

But probably also a hashtag and some smileys. https://t.co/EprELIT1fr — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 6, 2017

Sehwag's application for Indian cricket Team coach would be in 140 characters. — Monica (@monicas004) June 6, 2017

BCCI is either extremely stupid or supremely genius to consider him. Not sure which. https://t.co/W6ecP8o7PV — cricBC (@cricBC) June 6, 2017

Sehwag never played according to the set routine, did he? https://t.co/nHYlMN52Nj — Sampath (@_SampathKP) June 6, 2017

Quite shocking two lines? All he had to do was just put his name, two words, anything more superfluous 🤠 https://t.co/yWHD96cXw1 — Iceyes (@iceyesore) June 6, 2017

I, V Sehwag applying for the post of India Coach wants to clarify 1 thing- 1st Twitter, then team coaching. Accept or reject, don't bother. https://t.co/0GZG3VVURM — Pa₹idhi $rivastava🇮 (@BeingKohlicious) June 6, 2017

That header must be 'Virender Sehwag' nam hi kafi hai..Attacking & destructive.. @virendersehwag https://t.co/yL78yK5mWV — ㅤ (@MrKunalM) June 6, 2017

Bet that still made a half a billion Indians laugh. https://t.co/yz8faz5qDb — Imy Asghar (@PakCricket_) June 6, 2017

Never a dull moment with Sehwag, right?