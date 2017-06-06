The drama surrounding the India coach job has been making the headlines, with speculation over the team falling out with Anil Kumble and applications being invited for the position. Now Virender Sehwag, explosive former has added some humour to the story with his application.
Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that Sehwag threw his hat in the ring in the most Sehwag-esque manner possible – he sent a two-line cover letter as his application for the post of India head coach, without a CV attached. Sehwag’s application letter just said that he is a “mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these [Indian] boys before,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.
Sehwag, a popular figure on Twitter thanks to his witty banter, may have decided to send in a short and sweet application, in keeping with his social media personality. However, Twitter users did not pass up the opportunity to take a few shots at him.
Here are the funniest reactions to Sehwag’s two-line application letter.
Never a dull moment with Sehwag, right?