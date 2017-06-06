Dutchman Peter Bosz has been named as the new coach of Borussia Dortmund, the German giants announced on Tuesday.

“Peter Bosz is the new BVB Head Coach. Contract will last until 2019. Further info in a press conference this afternoon,” Dortmund said on their English-language Twitter account.

Bosz, 53, arrives from Ajax after leading the Dutch side to the final of the Europa League, where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United last month.

Briefly a player in Germany with Hansa Rostock in the 1990s, he replaces Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked despite Dortmund winning the German Cup – their first major silverware in five years – and finishing third in the Bundesliga in the season just finished.

Switzerland’s Lucien Favre, formerly in charge at Borussia Moenchengladbach, had also been linked with a return to the German game with Dortmund but his current side Nice refused to let him go.