Torrential rain forced Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s quarter-finals at the French Open to be delayed until Wednesday.

Play was suspended on Tuesday just before 15.30 pm local time (1330 GMT) during the first two women’s quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Jelena Ostapenko was serving for the second set in her match against Caroline Woznacki after the Dane clinched the opener 6-4. Timea Bacsinszky was a set up on France’s Kristina Mladenovic on Court Philippe Chatrier, with a resumption not expected before 18.30 pm (1630 GMT).

Nine-time champion Nadal is due to take on compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, while title-holder Djokovic faces sixth seed Dominic Thiem in a repeat of last year’s semi-final.

As a result of the downpours, all four men’s quarter-finals will be played on Wedneday with Andy Murray against Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka facing Marin Cilic.