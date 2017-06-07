US swimmer Ryan Lochte has revealed he considered suicide after the drunken escapade at the Rio Olympics which triggered an international scandal.

“After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world,” Lochte told ESPN.com. “There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, ‘If I go to bed and never wake up, fine.” Asked if that meant he considered killing himself, Lochte nodded and added: “I was about to hang up my entire life.”

Lochte has spoken previously of the depression that followed the scandal, in which he said he and two US swimming teammates had been mugged at gunpoint at gas station. Brazilian police determined he had largely fabricated the story, and Brazilian authorities were furious.

Lochte was banned from swimming for 10 months – a suspension that ends on June 30.

During his supension he has competed in a meet not sanctioned by USA Swimming and says he plans to try to make the 2020 Olympic team. The 12-time Olympic medalist will turn 36 during the Tokyo Games.