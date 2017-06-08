French Open 2017

By reaching the semis despite being out of form, Andy Murray has shown why he is the world No 1

The thirty-year-old, who reached the 2016 French Open final, will play the semi-final against Stan Wawrinka after defeating Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final.

“I have started to see the right shots at the right moment and I am clear with what I am doing. I have come a long way in the last 10 days or so,” said Andy Murray, who reached the semi-final at the French Open with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(0), 6-1 over Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

Opening play against Murray on the day, Nishikori started off the first set by taking control over their baseline rallies, using well-timed angled shots to direct the ball side-to-side before changing direction and going behind Murray to hit easy winners. The Japanese also gained advantage over his rival by taking the ball early at frequent intervals and stepping well inside the court to finish off the point either with some deft volleying or clean smashes.

From slow start... to quick finish

Murray’s slow start was, on the contrary, repetitive of the pattern he has had come to set at Roland Garros this far. And Nishikori, like all of Murray’s previous opponents too faded away once he hit his stride. Looking back, onlookers of the match would majorly attribute Carlos Ramos, the chair umpire as being the inadvertent catalyst to inspire the Briton with an ill-timed penalising of his first serve at the start of the second set.

“I was frustrated at that moment. It felt to me like it was a strange decision. I have never seen anyone get a warning after they have missed the ball toss,” the 2016 French Open finalist mentioned after the match before adding, “For a couple of points after that I was fired up.”

Thus, while a lot of hue and cry can be made about Murray admitting to replenishing his lagging morale and turning the match around, it is also important to weigh in the qualifier he used to describe the situation and his ensuing mindset.

Because, however pumped he may have had been in the immediate moments following Ramos’ intervention, it would have been difficult for Murray to hold on to his annoyance for the course of the next three sets. Particularly in the third set when Nishikori bounced back from a break twice, including in the 12th game, when Murray trying to serve the set to take a two-set lead was broken to-15.

The flash point of game and focus

What transpired in the third set tie-break thereafter and in the fourth set, when Murray overturned a service break in the first game of the set, can then be termed as the factors that brought out the difference between him and his opponent, when it mattered the most, even to the extent of determining the winner.

On both occasions, across the one-and-a-half sets, Murray not only came through his game – by using the very tactics that Nishikori had employed at the start of the match – but also by willing himself to keep going, by looking past his opponent to his remaining course in the tournament.

“Obviously if someone had offered me a semi-final spot before the tournament, I would have signed up for that because I was not playing well at all,” stated Murray self-deprecatingly. “Anyone can win matches when they are playing well. It’s winning when you’re not playing your best is more impressive.”

Murray’s wryness has come to be accepted as a part of tennis’ current lore as much as the man himself. However, there’s a certain reality underscored by his words, which make his quarter-final an even bigger stand-out than perhaps what the two-hour-39 minute matchup actually was.

Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.