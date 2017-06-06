indian cricket

BCCI’s Advisory Committee to meet later tonight, Kumble favoured by the star-studded jury: Report

The trio of Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar are not to keen on replacing the former India Test skipper as coach of the Indian national team.

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman is set to have an internal meeting, on Thursday, with all three wanting Anil Kumble to continue as the chief coach of the Indian team, report PTI.

It is learnt that trio of Ganguly, Laxman and Tendulkar, who had roped in Kumble in place of Ravi Shastri, are not too keen on replacing the former leg-spinner.

Save one office-bearer, who is believed to be close to former Board of Control for Cricket in India president N Srinivasan and is a staunch Kumble critic, the others are against setting a precedent where virtually the Indian captain decides on who will be the coach of the side.

The scheduled meeting of CAC will take place post midnight with CEO Rahul Johri expected to co-ordinate the meeting. It is learnt that CAC members will decide whether there is any need to conduct interviews or straightaway renew Kumble’s contract. “Whether it is Anil Kumble retained or anyone else roped in, whoever gets the job will be given a contract till 2019 World Cup,” acting BCCI president CK Khanna said.

The news of skipper Virat Kohli’s alleged difference with Kumble has been making rounds for some time now. The BCCI invited applications for coach’s post and even a section of officials, who are anti-Kumble convinced Virender Sehwag to apply for the post.

“On one hand, team has had great performances under Kumble. If the team reaches semi-final or say final, the BCCI would cut a sorry figure if they are forced to replace Kumble. “On the other hand, cricket teams are essentially run by captains. One needs to respect a captain’s viewpoint also. It’s a Catch-22 situation for CAC members,” a BCCI official present in London, said.

The magnitude of problem according to BCCI insiders has been blown out of proportion. “Virat has never come and told any BCCI official that he doesn’t want to work with Kumble. And moreover if Kumble and Virat don’t get along, what is the guarantee that Viru (Sehwag) and Virat will be on the same page. Everyone in Indian cricketing circuit knows that Sehwag is also a no-nonsense person,” the source said.

In fact, many in BCCI believe that Sehwag has the least chance to make it especially after his two-line CV that has not gone down well with some quarters. Tom Moody with his cool demeanour still has a better chance than Sehwag, if the CAC decides on going ahead with interviews.

