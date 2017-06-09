Champions Trophy 2017

Virat Kohli missed a trick by not playing R Ashwin against Sri Lanka

India’s pace-heavy bowling attack failed to defend 321 against a relatively inexperienced Sri Lankan side at the Oval on Thursday.

by 
AFP

Flying high after a famous win over arch-rivals Pakistan, a rude awakening was in store for India as Sri Lanka steamrolled their toothless bowlers in London on Thursday.

If all departments clicked in Birmingham against Pakistan, on a flat surface at the Oval, India’s pace-heavy bowling attack came up woefully short, as an inexperienced Sri Lanka outfit pulled of a shock seven-wicket win to stay afloat in the Champions Trophy with one more round left in the group stage.

The defeat raises plenty of questions for India. Their performance with the ball will be in prime focus as they look to recover in time for what is now a must-win game against South Africa on Sunday.

This was the second straight game that India left star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the bench. Ahead of the game, skipper Kohli had defended the move, stating the decision was taken due to the conditions prevalent in England.

On Thursday, the conditions failed to favour either of the five bowlers in the playing XI, raising questions over the team combination.

Toothless bowling attack

India went in with an unchanged side from their previous outing: Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were part of a pace-heavy attack, complemented by the lone spinning option of Ravindra Jadeja. All five tanked.

The pacers bowled length balls through the game and, save for a few slower deliveries, could not serve up the variations required to keep the batsmen on their toes. Jadeja was off colour and leaked 52 runs in just six overs. It did not help that none of the bowlers got any purchase off the wicket, but India’s much-vaunted bowling line-up suddenly appeared toothless.

Out of the four Sri Lanka batsmen who went back into the hut, only one wicket fell to a bowler (Bhuvneshwar), while two were run-outs and the one batsman – Kusal Perera – retired hurt.

With wickets hard to come by, a desperate India were forced to turn to their part-time spinners. Kedar Jadhav was introduced at one end, while Kohli bowled himself from the other, even as the cameras panned to Ashwin sitting near the boundary rope.

While the two could not effect a wicket, it was during this spell that two run-outs occurred. Sadly for India, the breakthroughs did not amount to much as they failed to build on the slight shift in momentum.

Enough space to accommodate Ashwin

The move to not play Ashwin worked in Birmingham, but the decision to not use the star spinner on a relatively flat surface at the Oval was a little perplexing. Looking at the depth in India’s bowling or even the their bowling, making space for Ashwin in the XI is not a difficult prospect. India are already sending Kedar Jadhav into bat at seven. India’s top-order is in fine nick and on current evidence, can afford to be a batsman short.

Hardik’s effectiveness as an all-rounder makes him untouchable, but having four fast bowlers in the line-up is avoidable.

The decision hit Kohli and the team management hard as their primary spinner, Jadeja, turned out to be the most expensive bowler on the night. The one-dimensional look to bowling attack stuck out like a sore thumb. Jadeja’s off-day only compounded India’s woes.

An Ashwin in the attack could have helped India play the wicket out of the equation. The Tamil Nadu bowler has been one of India’s leading wicket-takers over the past year. As a bowler, he is good in the air and gives the ball good flight. He uses the crease to his advantage as well. He has performed well on the dust bowls as well as the flat tracks and is the most experienced spinner among the current lot. Eventually, India were forced to turn to their part-time spinners, the presence of Ashwin could have served them well.

Captain’s call

Skipper Virat Kohli looks dejected after India's loss against Sri Lanka. (AFP Photo)
Skipper Virat Kohli looks dejected after India's loss against Sri Lanka. (AFP Photo)

Kohli at one point appeared shell-shocked, as none of his ploys bore fruit. The game would remind him of his days in charge of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, where the team was just as ineffective.

India bore a similar look as they looked to defend a competitive total of 321, scored on back of a fine performance by their batsmen.

Kohli’s decision to bring Jadhav and himself in the attack came after Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka (76) and Kusal Mendis (89) were in ominous touch. The decision was reactive and reeked of desperation.

Sticking to a winning combination does seem like the ideal thing to do, conditions on offer should always be a priority. With a bowler of Ashwin’s caliber in the dugout, a slight change of conditions should have prompted a change.

As India prepare to face South Africa in what is now a virtual quarter-final, Kohli will once again be presented with the hard choice to make. The game will be played at the Oval once again, and save for rain, the conditions are unlikely to change.

South Africa’s traditional weakness against spin could expedite Ashwin’s re-entry. But it would depend on how the skipper assesses the situation. Hopefully, a change will be in order.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.