We are not invincible, says Virat Kohli after Sri Lanka shock India

India captain Virat Kohli said that their loss against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Thursday proved that they were not invincible. India lost their second encounter in the Champions Trophy 2017 by seven wickets as Sri Lanka chased 322 to beat the defending champions.
India, powered by Shikhar Dhawan’s 125, racked up a total of 321 for six but Sri Lanka knocked off the runs with eight balls to spare.
“I think Sri Lanka played really well,” said Kohli. “The other teams are also champions and that needs to be kept in mind. We are not invincible.”
India had beaten Sri Lanka in 14 of their last 17 one-day internationals, including the last five.
However, the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the Sri Lankan batsmen as Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis shared a second-wicket partnership of 159 before captain Angelo Mathews steered his team home with a splendid unbeaten knock of 52.
“We all felt we had enough on the board at the halfway mark,” Kohli said. “We trusted our bowlers, but they (Sri Lanka) were pretty good on the day. Kept their momentum going and executed their shots really well. Our bowlers bowled decently, but they batted really well. There is always hindsight when you don’t win games. As I said we bowled decently well, but the execution wasn’t quite there,” added Kohli, who was out for a duck to complete a bad day for one of the world’s leading batsmen.
India must beat South Africa on Sunday to avoid a humiliating exit. “Every game is a quarter-final now,” Kohli said. “All teams are on two points and you have to win all your games to go through. We are very clear about the situation. We have to consolidate and then explode at the end, that’s how we play. We’re not a side that always plays explosive cricket for the 50 overs.”
The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom
We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.
by
A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.
Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.
Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.
Indian mothers are always prepared
“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.
Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are
“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.
Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food
Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”
Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?
