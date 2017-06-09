Champions Trophy 2017

India loss was huge setback, but turnaround against Proteas was great for confidence: Shoaib Malik

The former Pakistan captain spoke about the direction in which the team is heading under coach Mickey Arthur.

by 
Jason O'Brien/Reuters

Pakistan’s current One-Day International squad, which is taking part in the ongoing Champions Trophy, may well have a distinct lack of match-winners in its midst, but the name of the 35-year-old Shoaib Malik has been mentioned often as someone who will be crucial for Pakistan’s progress in the tournament.

Playing in a record sixth Champions Trophy, Shoaib Malik’s presence in the team will be of paramount importance as a mentor and advisor for the 15-man squad that is led by the relatively inexperienced skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Malik’s experience and knowhow would have come handy in helping the Pakistan team deal with the consequences and the aftermath of the dismal performance against India in their tournament opener last Sunday. Undoubtedly, the Pakistan team, after that 124-run loss against India, would have felt the full force of disappointment and criticism from the media and its ardent fans which the likes of Shoaib Malik must have helped counter.

The senior statesman of Pakistani cricket

“As a senior cricketer, you have an extra load on your shoulders, and passing on any advice I can to the youngsters is a priority for me. It is, therefore, a matter of satisfaction for me when I can pass on some of my experience to the junior players in the squad and I do believe that this is also the responsibility of all senior players,” the veteran 35-year-old told Scroll.in. “Having played all around the world, this teaches you a lot about preparation for big games and how to deal with all sorts of circumstances and situations. All that I have learnt from my experience over the years is something which I always try and pass down to my teammates in the Pakistan team.”

Mohammad Amir (left) and Shoaib Malik (right) share a light moment. Image credit: Arif Ali/AFP
Mohammad Amir (left) and Shoaib Malik (right) share a light moment. Image credit: Arif Ali/AFP

The lack of players who can score runs quickly in ODIs is a deficiency that has frustrated the Pakistan team management for years. But as Malik explained, while it looks good on television screens, modern cricket is not simply about clearing the ropes.

“Honestly speaking, we are ranked eighth in ODIs and there is a lot of improvement needed in many areas of our cricket,” he said. “This is a matter which is being given serious consideration by the PCB and the team management and the players collectively. A lot has been said about the lack of power-hitters in our team. However, I am a firm believer in the fact that if your batsmen have a strike-rate of around 100 or above then you really don’t need power-hitters in your team. So, the presence of batsmen with good strike rates is crucial for any team in today’s cricket and it’s not just power-hitting abilities which a team needs.”

‘Need to play an attacking brand of cricket to succeed’

Malik, like Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur, is convinced that Pakistan need to adopt new methods to improve their standing in limited-overs cricket. An integral part of that strategy involves attacking the opposition and not allowing them breathing room which can prove crucial to the team’s success. As he explained, “In today’s game, especially in ODI cricket, it is important to take wickets regularly and play an attacking brand of cricket if you wish to succeed. A good batsman can take the game away if you don’t get him out early so taking wickets rather than containment is of paramount importance.”

Shoaib Malik (left) and Mickey Arthur (right) are convinced that Pakistan need to adopt new methods to improve their standing in limited-overs cricket. Image credit: Jewel Samad/AFP
Shoaib Malik (left) and Mickey Arthur (right) are convinced that Pakistan need to adopt new methods to improve their standing in limited-overs cricket. Image credit: Jewel Samad/AFP

The manner of capitulation by Pakistan in the all-important game against India was painful for all concerned and it appeared that despite protestations to the contrary, the Pakistan team would have been heading for an exit after completion of the group stage. However, all that changed with the fantastic performance by the team in their game against the No 1 ranked ODI team South Africa on Wednesday. The 19-run victory against the Proteas will have given a new lease of life to Pakistan’s campaign and left Malik very impressed by the team’s performance.

“The India game was a huge setback for us but in all fairness, we are ranked eighth in ODIs and India are currently ranked No 2. So, in terms of comparison, there was a big gulf between the two teams to start with and the result was a fair reflection of that difference. But what is most impressive for us and great for our confidence is the improvement and turnaround that we attained in all aspects of our cricket in the very next game against South Africa.”

‘Playing in England feels like playing at home’

Apart from the fame the Pakistan all-rounder has gained, Malik is also known for his marriage to Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza. When asked about her reaction to Pakistan’s loss, Malik replied, “After our loss to India, my wife Sania did not say much apart from ‘tough luck!’”

Pakistan’s inability to host international teams at home has been a source of pain for millions of its fans back home and has also been cited as one of the main reasons for their lack of progress in international cricket.

But, as Malik explained, the pain of playing away from home is assuaged in part by the welcome his team always receives in England which is one of the factors in their success, “It is definitely tough to play away from home all the time as you miss the environment you have grown up in. But I am glad to say that we are competing well even with this situation which is great to see. Of course, playing in England never feels like we are away from home as its always like as if you are playing in front of a home crowd”, he concluded.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.