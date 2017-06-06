indian sport

India’s Sharath Kamal to play for RP-SG Mavericks in Ultimate Table Tennis League

The draft process, held at Mumbai’s National Sports Club of India, saw a total of 24 foreign players and 24 Indian players get divided into the six teams.

by 
Achanta Sharath Kamal/Facebook

India’s top-ranked paddler Sharath Kamal was picked up by RP-SG Mavericks during the player draft of the Ultimate Table Tennis, a six-team franchise-based that will be held across three cities in the country between July 13-30.

The draft process, held at Mumbai’s National Sports Club of India, saw a total of 24 foreign players and 24 Indian players get divided into the six teams, with each team claiming eight players each.

While Kamal was in focus, the league will also see the participation of world No 7 Wong Chun Tin, who was picked by Maharashtra United where he will be joined by India’s second-ranked men’s player Harmeet Desai.

“The Ultimate Table Tennis will offer a great exposure to our Indian players to play alongside top ranking foreign players and also to be trained by the foreign coaches. I am really looking forward to the league,” said Desai.

Among the women, Han Ying of Germany, who is ranked ninth in the world, was picked up by Team Challengers. World No 11 Wu Yang of China will feature for Bayside Spinners. India’s top-ranked women’s player Madhurika Patkar, will ply her trade for Dabang Smashers.

“I am excited to be selected by the Dabang Smashers for the Ultimate Table Tennis,” Madhurika said. “The team has good players and I’m thrilled to play alongside them. This league will definitely help the sport prosper in India,” she added.

The league will be held in three cities including Chennai, Delhi with the final leg of the tournament to held in Mumbai.

India’s time to shine

Talking about the league, former national champion Kamlesh Mehta, who was present at the player draft said: “The league gives a chance for Indian players to train and play with foreign players for 21 days. This league is not only being supported by the Table Tennis Federation of India but also by the Asian and World Table Tennis bodies. We have got a dedicated window (June-July every year) to conduct it. This is a unique league where each team will be a mix of men and women,” Mehta said.

Each franchise paid a total of Rs 2.6 crores, which covers all the expenses of the league including the travel and accommodation of the players. “We are not here to make money and want to run a low-cost model league,” said Vita Dani, co-promoter and chairperson of the league’s owners, 1lEven Sports. Dani also added that the costliest player in the league was worth Rs 20 lakh and cheapest was bagged at Rs 1.5 lakh. The price tag for each player was set on the basis of their ranking.

The winner of the league will receive a cheque of Rs One crore with the runners-up bagging Rs 75 lakhs.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.