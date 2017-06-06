Champions Trophy 2017

Bangladesh skipper Mortaza ecstatic after thrilling win over New Zealand

Bangladesh knocked New Zealand out of the Champions Trophy after registering an emphatic five-wicket win.

by 
Marty Melville/AFP

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza believes his side can face the future with renewed confidence even if they are denied a semi-final place at the Champions Trophy.

The Tigers gave themselves a shot at a last four spot with a stunning five-wicket win over New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday. Bangladesh collapsed to 12 for three and were facing a humiliating loss at 33 for four in the 12th over.

But Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out) responded to the pressure of a dire position in a must-win game with a brilliant new Bangladesh record partnership of 224 that turned the match upside down and eventually saw New Zealand eliminated.

Bangladesh still need already-qualified England to beat Australia in the final Group A match at Edgbaston on Saturday, or for the fixture to be a washed out no result, to go through to the last four of an event featuring the world’s top eight one-day international teams.

“That will be nice (if England win), but we can’t just expect Australia to lose that game,” Mortaza told reporters. “I would like to say the best of luck to both teams, because whatever we could do we did. That is most important for us.”

The paceman added: “Obviously, I would like to go to the semis and if we do we will hopefully play better cricket than in the last three matches. We have to wait now, but in the last three years we keep improving a lot. This sort of performance really help us to move forward, especially with the 2019 World Cup (in England) coming up. It will really boost the team.”

‘Simply superb’

Bangladesh, making their first appearance at the Champions Trophy in 11 years, saw star batsman Tamim Iqbal out for a second-ball duck as they chased a seemingly modest target of 266.

“We thought 266 was gettable, but after 33 for four it becomes very hard,” Mortaza said. “Once the partnership got to a hundred I knew those two could make a difference. They’ve done it a lot of other times, but it was phenomenal to get a 200 partnership. We know Tamim cannot get a score every time, but we have got some excellent players who can win games,” he added, after Bangladesh enjoyed another memorable win in Cardiff to follow their colossal upset ODI victory over Australia in the Welsh capital back in 2005.

New Zealand were on course to set a challenging total at 152 for two in the 30th over.

But when captain Kane Williamson (57) and Ross Taylor (63) fell in quick succession after putting on 83, the Blackcaps suffered an all-too familar collapse.

“With the position we were in, closer to 300 would have been a much better total,” said Williamson. “But after the start we had with the ball we thought 265 was going to be enough. But to get a 200-plus partnership under that pressure was simply superb from Bangladesh.”

Just two years ago, at the last International Cricket Council 50-over competition, New Zealand reached the final of the 2015 World Cup. But this tournament saw them leave without a win, having lost to both England and Bangladesh in Cardiff after their match against Australia was washed out.

“You want to come here firing and playing the best cricket,” Williamson said. “We showed some signs of that against Australia, but we certainly haven’t seen that in our last two games in Cardiff. We’ve got to use this experience to be better as a unit and as individuals, because you are going to be put under pressure in these tournaments.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.