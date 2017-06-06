French Open 2017

French Open, Day 13 highlights: Nadal’s 10th final, Wawrinka’s age record and more

From the big headlines to the quirky sidelines, here are all the moments to remember from the 13th day at Roland Garros.

Rafael Nadal raced into his 10th final at Roland Garros, while 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka also powered into the summit clash after winning the longest match of the tournament, over top seed Andy Murray. Off court, women’s finalist Jelena Ostapenko got a special call straight from the Latvian president, and Simona Halep readied herself mentally for her second French Open final. Dive in for all the on-court and off-court highlights from Day 13.

The Big News

Nadal into tenth French Open final

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal marched into a record 10th French Open final after outclassing Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0. Nadal, who won the last of his French Opens in 2014, is bidding to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam.

Nadal withstood a shaky start before reeling off four games in succession to subdue Thiem, who was looking to be just the second Austrian finalist at a Slam after 1995 French Open winner Thomas Muster. Thiem is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this season, but the fourth seed barely gave his rival a sniff and conceded just nine points in a chastening final set.

Wawrinka wins in longest match of tournament

Roland Garros’ 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, 32, became the oldest finalist in Paris in 44 years with a thrilling 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 win over world No 1 Murray. The Swiss third seed triumphed in a pulsating four-hour-34-minute battle of shot-making and endurance, and will target a fourth Slam title this weekend. Wawrinka is the oldest finalist since 33-year-old Niki Pilic was runner-up in 1973. Stan also avenged his defeat to Murray at the same stage in 2016.

Shot of the Day

Both men’s semifinals on Friday with shot fests, but this particular exchange between Wawrinka and Murray was probably the most memorable one. After a stunning rally from baseline to net, Wawrinka captured this amazing point.

Quotable Quotes

“Nine here is probably difficult. If I did it, probably somebody else gonna do it, because I don’t consider myself very special.”

– Rafael Nadal stays humble he targets a 10th Roland Garros title

“When you start hesitating, you don’t necessarily make the right picks.”

– Stan Wawrinka on the difference between Andy Murray last year and now

“I was one tiebreak away from getting to the final when I came in really struggling. So I have to be proud of that.”

– Murray on his loss to Wawrinka after a five-set marathon

“Three years ago it was, like, 50 people around me, my family, friends, everyone. So now I will stay with my team, same routine, same things.”

– Simona Halep on her preparation for the final compared to her first appearance in the championship match in 2014 when she lost to Maria Sharapova.

From the sidelines

Ostapenko gets presidential treatment

Latvian breakout star Jelena Ostapenko revealed she received a call from the country’s president Raimonds Vejonis after her historic run to the French Open final.

Ostapenko celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday by becoming the first Latvian to reach a Grand Slam final after blasting past Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky in three sets. The world No 47 is chasing a first tour-level title at Roland Garros and would be the tournament’s lowest-ranked champion in history.

“Yesterday a lot of calls from Latvia, even the president of the country called. So was really nice the attention from my country,” Ostapenko said. “He actually called my mom. So that’s what she told me. I mean, because nobody knows my phone. But yeah, it was really nice, because the president called. That means a lot already.

Unseeded men’s doubes final

Both pairs competing in the men’s doubles finals came into the tournament unseeded. Michael Venus is trying to become first New Zealand player to win a Grand Slam men’s doubles title since Onny Parun at Roland Garros in 1974. He and partner Ryan Harrison will face Santiago Gonzalaz and Donald Young in the final.

Number-crunching

9 – Points won by Dominic Thiem in his third set 6-0 ‘bagel’ handed to him by Nadal

22 – Grand Slam finals reached by Nadal, six behind record of Roger Federer.

87/77 – Wawrinka’s winners and unforced errors

32 – At 32 years and 75 days, Wawrinka is the oldest man to reach the final since Niki Pilic, at 33 years and 280 days, in 1973. Pilic lost to Ilie Nastase.

