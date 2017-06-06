Champions Trophy 2017

Just what Bangladesh wanted: Brilliant Ben Stokes knocks Australia out of Champions Trophy

This defeat saw Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand by five wickets in Cardiff on Friday, into the last four instead.

by 
ICC-Cricket Twitter

Ben Stokes hit a career-best 102 not out and captain Eoin Morgan 87 as England knocked Australia out of the Champions Trophy with a 40-run win over their arch-rivals at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England collapsed to 35 for three chasing 278 for victory before left-handers Morgan and Stokes changed the course of the game with a fourth-wicket partnership of 159 off 158 balls.

Stokes’s third one-day international century was his highest score at this level after the all-rounder had twice made 101.

When a second downpour finally saw play abandoned for the day, England were 240 for four off 40.2 overs – well ahead of the 200 they needed for victory at that stage on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method for rain-affected limited-overs matches.

World Cup champions Australia had to win this match to join already-qualified England in the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world’s leading eight ODI teams after no result washouts in their previous two Group A fixtures.

But this defeat saw Bangladesh, who beat New Zealand by five wickets in Cardiff on Friday, into the last four instead.

England opener Jason Roy’s miserable run continued when he was lbw for four to left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

Roy’s review proved fruitless and this score meant he’d managed just 51 runs in eight ODI innings this season.

Fellow opener Alex Hales fell for a duck when he edged Josh Hazlewood low to Aaron Finch at first slip, with Hazlewood following up to have Joe Root (15) caught behind.

That left England 35 for three before a brief rain break halted Australia’s charge, with Morgan – dropped on 12 when wicket-keeper Matthew Wade failed to hold a tough diving legside chance off Hazlewood – 14 not out and Stokes yet to get off the mark.

Morgan and Stokes then counter-attacked, with the pair particularly severe on first-change Pat Cummins (none for 55 in eight overs).

The fast bowler, struggling for line and length, bowled a full toss which Stokes clipped for a legside four and when Cummins switched to around the wicket, the all-rounder drove him through extra cover for another boundary.

Stokes completed a 39-ball half century featuring eight fours when he hooked Starc for six, with Morgan following him to the landmark in 51 balls.

Morgan went to 85 with a huge soaring six after clubbing Hazlewood into the stands to the delight of the 24,227 crowd – a record ODI attendance at Edgbaston.

Morgan, however, fell 13 short of a century when, after Stokes’s chip fell just short of midwicket, he did not respond to a call for a single and was run out by Adam Zampa’s direct hit.

Morgan faced 81 balls including eight fours and five sixes.

Stokes though was not to be denied, forcing leg-spinner Zampa for his 13th four to complete a 108-ball century also featuring two sixes.

Earlier, fast bowler Mark Wood and leg-spinner Adil Rashid both took four wickets as Australia were held to 277 for nine after Morgan won the toss.

Durham quick Wood returned ODI best figures of four for 33 in his maximum 10 overs, while Rashid’s haul of four for 41 was the Yorkshireman’s best against a Test nation at this level.

Travis Head’s unbeaten 71 kept Australia in the game after earlier fifties from Finch (68) and captain Steve Smith (56).

But having made his best ODI score in over a year, Finch skyed a drive off Stokes and Morgan, running back and across from short extra-cover, held a difficult catch.

Smith completed a 68-ball fifty, including five fours, before the star batsman chipped Wood’s first ball back to mid-off.

Glenn Maxwell (20) holed out when Roy, going back and across the boundary marker completed a well-judged catch.

Maxwell’s exit was the start of a collapse that saw Australia lose five wickets for 15 runs in 26 deliveries.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.