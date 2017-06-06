Champions Trophy 2017

In more ways than one, Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign was a damp squib

The World Champions did not help their cause with a performance against their arch rivals that can best be described as anemic.

ICC-Cricket / Twitter

203 overs and five balls. That’s how long Australia’s Champions Trophy journey lasted. Out of a possible 300 overs in three matches, Australia ended up playing 96 short. Their No. 4 batsman had faced 14 balls in the first two matches combined and batsmen lower than that had not faced a single ball until Travis Head walked out to the middle at Edgbaston against England on Saturday. As it turned out, fittingly, rain had the final say for the Aussies. Their campaign was a damp squib, in more ways than one.

As Steve Smith and Co pack their bags and fly home, presumably encountering turbulence seeing as the dark clouds have followed them around, it’s not just the rain gods they’ll be cursing. The World Champions did not help their cause with a performance against their arch rivals that can best be described as anemic.

Smith said he would have batted first too after Eoin Morgan chose to bowl after winning the toss. It was a strange stratrgy since the forecast once again had rain and every one knows Messers Duckworth, Lewis and Stern are better friends of the chasing team. Perhaps Smith wanted to bat England out of the match, but going by the evidence of what came in the first 50 overs, it was not a plan with substance.

Tale of two batting collapses

David Warner’s torrid time in the middle continued but to be fair to him he was the only top order batsman who succumbed to an English bowler’s brilliance. Aaron Finch started like a man who wanted to bust the seam open on the white ball more than staying in the middle. He did end up steadying himself and put together a vital stand with captain Smith but before long, perished to a wild shot. Henriques, as useful an all-rounder as he is, is not an Australian No. 4. And it showed when he tried to slog Adil Rashid against the spin. The most disappointing of all the Australian dismissals was captain Smith’s. After reaching a patient 50, he played a nothing shot – something that one doesn’t associate with a man who likes to put a price on his wicket. He seemed to get into the shot early and ended up floating the ball straight to mid-off. It was a mini-collapse that pushed Smith & Co on the back-foot for the first time in the match.

While Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head consolidated, and looked to launch an assault at the end, they went from 239 for 5 to 254 for 9 in the space of five overs. It was one soft dismissal after another as no one but Travis kept their heads and played sensible cricket – once again, not something you’d associate with Australia in an ICC event, in a game of this magnitude.

Listless effort in the field

But this is Australia, the team that never gives up. The team that finds a way to win. And Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood went about their business early on. Two wickets in the first two overs and the in-form Joe Root in the sixth over – it was the perfect start for Australia. When the rains came for the first time in the day, England should have lost their top four. Morgan was dropped by Matthew Wade when he was on 12. It was a simple-enough chance had Wade gone in with both his hands, he over-dived, under-stretched and the result was a drop that perhaps cost Smith & Co their place in the semi-final.

And when the rains cleared, Morgan and Ben Stokes came out like men possessed. Australia lost the momentum, the head of steam they built in the first six overs, fizzed away. Morgan and Stokes, symbolising the fearlessness that has come to characterise the post-World Cup England, put together 159 runs. And during that partnership, Australia were Australia only in name and colour of the jersey they wore. The high-intensity that is their trademark was missing. There did not seem be any chirping. There was no energy in their effort.

Shane Warne almost sounded tired of pointing out how the Aussies were waiting for a mistake from the Englishmen, how the Englishmen were toying with the bowling, and how it was bewildering to see his team not push for wickets, push for the win.

The result? A crushing win for England and a well-deserved place in the semi-final for Bangladesh.
There were question marks over whether England would be motivated enough for this match. They had qualified for the final four top of the group and could very well have experimented or worse, taken it lightly. But they turned up full strength, mind and body, and dealt a body blow to their old foes. Morgan, who does not play for the England in the whites, said this was his Ashes and that he’d do everything to win. And his men lived up to that call.

Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.