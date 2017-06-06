international football

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Germany trounce San Marino 7-0, Harry Kane earns draw for England

The Tottenham Hotspur forward marked his first match as captain with an injury time equaliser.

by 
Reuters

Germany ran up an expected goal avalanche in thrashing San Marino 7-0 as Harry Kane celebrated his first start as England captain with a late equaliser to deny Scotland on Saturday.

Having already trounced San Marino 8-0 in the reverse fixture, Germany’s almost second string line-up quickly set about running up another rugby score in Nuremberg.

Julian Draxler opened the scoring on 11 minutes before a brace from Sandro Wagner had the Germans 3-0 up before the half hour mark.

Amin Younes added the fourth seven minutes before the break while Shkodran Mustafi added a fifth two minutes after the restart. Julian Brandt made it six 18 minutes from time before Wagner completed his hat-trick on 85 minutes as Germany continued their perfect start to qualifying, a feat matched only by Switzerland in Group B.

In Glasgow, Kane marked his first match as captain with an equaliser three minutes into injury time in a match between old enemies that burst into life in the dying moments.

There had been little warning of what was to come during a largely uninspiring encounter that only started to warm up once English substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had given the visitors a 1-0 lead on 70 minutes.

But two sumptuous free-kicks from Leigh Griffiths in the final three minutes looked to have given Scotland a stunning turnaround victory.

Yet a first win over the English since 1999 was denied Gordon Strachan’s team deep into stoppage time as Kane fired home a cross from Raheen Sterling to earn a 2-2 draw.

“At 60 years old, that would have been the best result of my footballing career,” said Strachan.

“To do what they did was phenomenal. You can’t do any more than they did. It was like a middleweight fighting a heavyweight.”

It meant England avoided a first qualifying defeat since October 2009. However, their lead at the top of Group F was cut to two points as Slovakia won 2-1 in Lithuania.

Vladimir Weiss and Marek Hamsik scored the goals as Slovakia recorded a fourth win from six qualifiers. Darvydas Sernas’s goal for the hosts came deep into injury time and too late to mount a desperate late comeback.

Slovenia also closed the gap to England to three points as Josip Ilicic and Milivoje Novakovic netted in a 2-0 win over Malta.

Germany’s five point lead atop Group C was maintained as Stuart Dallas scored two minutes into injury time to give Northern Ireland a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan in Baku.

Northern Ireland improved their grip on second place as the Czech Republic dropped four points behind after being held to a 1-1 draw in Norway.

Theodor Gebre Selassie opened the scoring for the Czechs nine minutes before half time but an Alexander Soderlund penalty 10 minutes after the restart snatched a draw for the hosts.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, including two penalties, as Poland kept their six point lead in Group E with a 3-1 victory over Romania. Bogdan Stancu’s strike 13 minutes from time was too little, too late for the visitors.

Montenegro and Denmark remain locked on points in the battle for second place after respective victories, 4-1 at home to Armenia and 3-1 in Kazakhstan.

Former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic, now at Inter Milan, also notched a hat-trick after Fatos Beqiraj had given Montenegro the lead in Podgorica.

Ruslan Koryan scored a late consolation for Armenia. Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen scored from the spot as Denmark came away from the Kazakh capital with three points.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

by 

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.