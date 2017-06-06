Champions Trophy 2017

‘His potential is through the roof’: England captain Eoin Morgan hails Ben Stokes post Australia win

‘He’s always looking to influence the game – bat, ball, or even in the field,’ Morgan said of the all-rounder’s abilities.

Reuters

Eoin Morgan said the potential of Ben Stokes is “through the roof” after having the best view in the house as the all-rounder’s stunning century helped England knock Australia out of the Champions Trophy.

England, already through to the semi-finals of a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day international sides, were reeling at 35 for three chasing a target of 278 at Edgbaston on Saturday.

But in a match their arch-rivals had to win to join them in the last four, Stokes, with an ODI best 102 not out, and England captain Morgan (87) put on 159 for the fourth wicket at better than a run-a-ball.

By the time a second rain interruption saw the game called off, England were 240 for four off 40.2 overs and won by 40 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

A previous rain break gave Morgan and Stokes time to assess their approach after a top-order collapse threatened to undo England’s earlier good work in restricting Australia to 277 for nine, with fast bowler Mark Wood taking an ODI best four for 33 and leg-spinner Adil Rashid four for 41.

When the match resumed, Morgan hit boundaries off the first two balls he faced from Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc, part of a sequence of five fours in 11 balls.

“We felt that the positive way was the best way,” Morgan told reporters of the chat he’d had with Stokes shortly before the match got underway again.

“It managed to work, we did it in our own way.” He added: “So I did what I do, and obviously Ben’s very naturally aggressive and finds attacking quite easy.”

Turning to fellow left-handed batsman Stokes, now one of the hottest properties in world cricket after an impressive debut season in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League, Morgan said: “His potential is through the roof. He’s always looking to influence the game – bat, ball, or even in the field.

“A lot of guys with potential like that, when things aren’t going (their) way, back into a corner – but that’s not Ben.”

Australia captain Steve Smith, who skippered Stokes at Indian Premier League franchise Rising Pune Supergiant, added: “I always thought he was a good player. He’s an incredibly strong lad and hits the ball very hard.

“I think he’s probably developed some smarts... He’s certainly a quality player, and he’s in exceptional form at the moment.”

For Australia, this result meant both they and New Zealand, the team they beat in 2015 ODI World Cup final, exited the Champions Trophy without winning a game.

Smith’s men came into Saturday’s match having suffered frustrating no result washouts in their previous Group A fixtures, with a combination of this result and Bangladesh’s win over New Zealand on Friday taking the Tigers into the last four alongside England.

Aaron Finch (68) and Smith (56) both got out when well set, with Travis Head’s unbeaten 71 insufficient to get Australia to a par score of 300.

Smith denied a lack of time in the middle had been responsible for Australia’s comprehensive defeat.“You say that we only had one hit, but that should be good enough for the players that we’ve got on our team,” he insisted.

“I thought we let ourselves down a little bit,” added Smith, whose time in England has been overshadowed by an increasingly bitter contract dispute between Cricket Australia and their players.

“We got ourselves into a pretty good position early with the bat. But someone in the top four probably needed to go on and make a hundred.”

Meanwhile Smith lamented the “freebies” his bowlers has dished out to Morgan and Stokes during a “momentum shift” after the initial rain break. “When you’re playing in a big tournament for your country, you need to step up and get the job done.

“We just didn’t turn up the way I would have liked after the (rain) break.

The quirks and perks of travelling with your hard to impress mom

We must admit that the jar of pickle always comes in handy.

A year ago, Priyanka, a 26-year-old banking professional, was packing her light-weight duffel bag for an upcoming international trip. Keen to explore the place, she wanted to travel light and fuss free. It was not meant to be. For Priyanka was travelling with her mother, and that meant carrying at least two extra suitcases packed with odds and ends for any eventuality just short of a nuclear war.

Bothered by the extra suitcases that she had to lug around full of snacks and back-up woollens, Priyanka grew frustrated with her mother. However, one day, while out for some sight-seeing Priyanka and her family were famished but there were no decent restaurants in sight. That’s when her mum’s ‘food bag’ came to the rescue. Full of juice boxes, biscuits and sandwiches, her mother had remembered to pack snacks from the hotel for their day out. Towards the end of the trip, Priyanka was grateful to her mother for all her arrangements, especially the extra bag she carried for Priyanka’s shopping.

Priyanka’s story isn’t an isolated one. We spoke to many people about their mother’s travel quirks and habits and weren’t surprised at some of the themes that were consistent across all the travel memoirs.

Indian mothers are always prepared

“My mom keeps the packed suitcases in the hallway one day before our flight date. She will carry multiple print-outs of the flight tickets because she doesn’t trust smartphone batteries. She also never forgets to carry a medical kit for all sorts of illnesses and allergies”, says Shruti, a 27-year-old professional. When asked if the medical kit was helpful during the trip, she answered “All the time”, in a tone that marvelled at her mother’s clairvoyance.

Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images
Some of the many things a mother packs in her travel bags. Source: Google Images

Indian mothers love to feel at home, and create the same experience for their family, wherever they are

“My mother has a very strange idea of the kind of food you get in foreign lands, so she always packs multiple packets of khakra and poha for our trips. She also has a habit of carrying her favourite teabags to last the entire trip”, relates Kanchan, a marketing professional who is a frequent international flier often accompanied by her mother. Kanchan’s mother, who is very choosy about her tea, was therefore delighted when she was served a hot cup of garam chai on her recent flight to Frankfurt. She is just like many Indian mothers who love to be reminded of home wherever they are and often strive to organise their hotel rooms to give them the coziness of a home.

Most importantly, Indian mothers are tough, especially when it comes to food

Take for instance, the case of Piyush, who recalls, “We went to this fine dining restaurant and my mother kept quizzing the waiter about the ingredients and the method of preparation of a dish. She believed that once she understood the technique, she would be able to make a better version of the dish just so she could pamper me!”

Indian mothers are extremely particular about food – from the way its cooked, to the way it smells and tastes. Foreign delicacies are only allowed to be consumed if they fulfil all the criteria set by Mom i.e. is it good enough for my children to consume?

An approval from an Indian mother is a testament to great quality and great taste. In recognition of the discerning nature of an Indian mum and as a part of their ‘More Indian Than You Think’ commitment, Lufthansa has tailored their in-flight experiences to surpass even her exacting standards. Greeted with a namaste and served by an Indian crew, the passengers feel right at home as they relish the authentic Indian meals and unwind with a cup of garam chai, the perfect accompaniment to go with a variety of Indian entertainment available in the flight. As Lufthansa’s in-flight offerings show, a big part of the brand is inherently Indian because of its relationship with the country spanning over decades.

To see how Lufthansa has internalised the Indian spirit and become the airline of choice for flyers looking for a great Indian experience, watch the video below.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.